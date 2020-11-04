EAGAN, Minn. -- Dalvin Cook exuded star quality as he chatted with reporters following Sunday’s improbable 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings running back was the talk of the Twin Cities after carrying 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns and adding an electric 50-yard touchdown run on a screen.

Yet Cook quickly shifted the focus from himself to the offensive line that paved the way for his career day, acknowledging that the group hadn’t received much praise this season. That’s why Cook made sure to spread the ball around after his touchdowns, letting various blockers spike it in celebration.

“There’s no reward for them,” Cook said. “It’s me scoring the touchdown; they don’t get to score the touchdown. I want them to feel the same feeling that I feel when I’m scoring the touchdown.”

It was by far the offensive line’s most impressive performance of the season. To say the Vikings dominated the Packers up front would be putting it lightly. They imposed their will for 60 minutes, opening up gigantic holes for Cook on the ground, and flawlessly protecting quarterback Kirk Cousins in the pocket.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, the offensive line did not allow a sack or a pressure in the game, the first time in nearly 12 years the Vikings have accomplished that feat.

“It was a good team win,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought offensively we came out and ran the ball really efficiently, the offensive line, I thought, and the tight ends, and the fullback, C.J. Ham, I thought they did a great job of getting on the right people. And, obviously, Dalvin had a big game.”

Asked if he was surprised how often the Vikings ran the ball against the Packers, center Garrett Bradbury smiled and responded, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

“That’s every lineman’s dream,” he added. “That’s definitely how this offense is built.”

Bradbury recalled the way Cook addressed the offensive line during a practice last week. It happened during a walkthrough when the Vikings were practicing screen plays.

“We were huddling up for the next play, and Dalvin goes to all five linemen, ‘You guys just get your guys down. I’ll do the rest. That’s it,’ ” Bradbury said. “He just had this confidence about him, and we did too, that as long as the ball is in his hands, he’s going to make something happen. We just have to give him that little bit of daylight he needs.”

That proved to be prophetic a few days later when Cook caught a short pass from Cousins, followed his blockers upfield and plowed ahead to pay dirt.

“Take my hat off to those guys for getting in front of guys and making plays for me,” Cook said. “Just seen daylight and ran.”

Now the key for the offensive line is building on that performance. As much as the group enjoyed its performance against the Packers, they are already on to thinking about the Detroit Lions, in town Sunday for a noon kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I think every position group feels good right now,” Bradbury said. “It was a big win for all of us. We did some good things running the ball. We also did some good things protecting Kirk when we had to. There were some things we can clean up, so that will be the challenge this week.”