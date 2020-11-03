EAGAN, Minn. -- A day after Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken off the field on a stretcher, head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday the rookie might be ready to play Sunday against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“He’s doing well,” Zimmer said. “He’s got a chance to play this week.”

On the last play of the first quarter in Sunday’s 28-22 win at Green Bay, Dantzler suffered a neck injury when his head banged into teammate Anthony Harris’ upper thigh while he helped tackle Packers running back A.J. Dillon.

Dantzler was down on the field for several minutes before a spinal board and stretcher were brought out. He was placed on the board with a collar around his neck, then wheeled out after many of his teammates had gathered around him.

The Vikings announced later in the game that Dantzler had “full movement of his body,” underwent an X-ray at Lambeau Field and was being evaluated for a concussion. The team said he was taken to a local hospital “out of caution.”

Zimmer said after the game that Dantzler was “doing better” and that he would fly home with the team.

“Cam’s a great kid,’’ Zimmer said Monday. “He’s had a bunch of things happen this year. But he’s a great kid. He’s very humble, very respectful, tries real hard and is a smart guy. We all were concerned. It looks like he’s going to be just fine.”

Dantzler missed games in Weeks 2 and 3 with a rib injury. Last Wednesday, he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list before being taken off Saturday in time to start against the Packers.

The Vikings have had numerous injuries at cornerback. Holton Hill (foot) has missed the past three games, and Mike Hughes (neck) was placed last Friday on injured reserve. A source has said Hughes could miss the rest of the season.

In addition to Dantzler being hurt Sunday, the Vikings also lost Boyd and cornerback Mark Fields II.

Fields’ father, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Mark Fields, wrote Sunday in a text message to the Pioneer Press that his son suffered a punctured lung in the third quarter and couldn’t fly home with the team. He was driven back from Green Bay on Monday. His father expects him to be out two-to-three weeks.

Boyd suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter. It’s uncertain how long he might be out.

Rookies aplenty

The Vikings used seven rookies Sunday on defense. Zimmer can’t remember that happening before.

“It was interesting, I’ll say,” he said.

Rookies used on defense were cornerbacks Dantzler, Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand, linebacker Troy Dye, defensive end D.J. Wonnum, defensive tackle James Lynch and safety Josh Metellus.

“Typically, you don’t have seven rookies,” Zimmer said. “They came in and they competed really well. Obviously, they made some mistakes.”

Zimmer doesn’t deny that he’s hard on rookies.

“If they can’t handle a little heat from me, they’re going to have a tough time on game day,” he said.

On the game’s final play, a rookie came up big. With the Vikings leading 28-22 with 12 seconds left and the Packers facing second-and-10 at the Minnesota 41, Wonnum sacked Aaron Rodgers and linebacker Eric Wilson recovered the ball as the clock ran out.

“(Defensive linemen Jalyn Holmes and Ifeadi Odenigbo) flushed Aaron out of the pocket to my side and once I saw him, ‘Get the ball out. Get to him and get the ball out,” ‘ Wonnum said. “It ended up happening and we got the big win.”

Wonnum said he received numerous text message after the game and “it was amazing just seeing the love.”

Cook and Smith

In his first nine NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Zimmer got a good look at hall of fame running back Emmitt Smith. He sees some similar traits in Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

“(Cook has) got such quick feet and acceleration. … He runs hard, and runs physical,” said Zimmer, a Cowboys assistant from 1994-2006. “He’s a good leader. … I guess Emmitt was a lot like that. Really good feet, quick accelerator. Powerful runner. Good vision.”

Cook rushed for 163 yards against the Packers and tied a team record with four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air. He is second in the NFL in rushing with 652 yards, trailing only Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, who has 775.

Coronavirus protocol

After Dillon rushed for 21 yards against the Vikings, the Packers on Monday placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list due to a positive test.

Asked if that will play any role in the Vikings’ coronavirus protocols this week, Zimmer said they already are taking increased precautions. In addition to Dantzler being placed last week on the COVID-19 reserve list for three days, linebacker Todd Davis was placed on it Friday. A source told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Davis tested positive.

“It doesn’t affect us because we’re already in intensive protocol,” Zimmer said about the Dillon situation. “We’ll be there until Thursday unless they (the NFL) change the rules on us again.”