Mo Ibrahim had rushed 39 times for 202 yards when the Minnesota Gophers called on their junior tailback for a third-and-2 conversion late in Friday’ game at Maryland.

The problem was, the Terrapins had nine defenders in the box and Minnesota only had seven blockers. The Gophers didn’t audible out of the play call, and the two left unblocked stuffed Ibrahim for no gain.

“100 percent my fault.” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Monday. “I think it’s just as simple as that.”

While the Gophers’ defense allowed 675 total yards and kicker Brock Walker missed an extra point in a 45-44 overtime loss, Minnesota’s offense left the door open to the Terrapins’ comeback with three fourth-quarter drives that went nowhere.

The first two Gophers offensive possessions of the fourth quarter were three-and-outs, with Maryland scoring 10 points on ensuing drives. After the second, Maryland had a quick three-play TD drive to tie the game, 38-38.

On Monday, Fleck explained part of his reason for running the ball with a minute left in regulation, despite it going against a bad defensive look.

“It’s not like (they have) seven-, eight-play drives that are taking time off the clock and then they score,” Fleck said. “I wanted to be able to keep the clock moving. We thought we could get two yards and we couldn’t.”

The Gophers appeared to change the call on the preceding play — an Ibrahim run for one yard — but didn’t do anything before the third-down snap. On that play, the 2019 Big Ten receiver of the year Rashod Bateman and Chris Autman-Bell, who had his first career 100-yard game, had one-on-one coverage on the outside.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan didn’t address whether he was supposed to keep it on the read option and chalked it up to overall execution.

“It was a play that had been working for us, a certain type of run play for us,” he said. “We changed up our looks with it and stuff, and they got the best of us there. We just have to execute better and find a way to get it.”

All game the Gophers relied on Ibrahim, who finished with 41 carries for 207 yards (102 after contact) and a school-record-tying four touchdowns. He was the first Gophers running back with 40 or more carries since Laurence Maroney had 43 in 2005.

Fleck was asked if he wanted to get more playing time from running back Trey Potts, who only had three carries but one that went 29 yards, or Cam Wiley, who didn’t have a carry.

“We could sit there and have a 12-hour conversation about hindsight, right?” Fleck said. “That’s hard. That’s always the Monday morning press conferences, the hindsight stuff, which I enjoy because that’s part of how you learn. I think that we have two really good running backs right behind Mohamed Ibrahim. I think they’re two really good players.”