P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers were believed to have bottomed out in the middle of the 2018 season — the defense dragging them down.

Minnesota allowed 659 total yards in a 53-28 loss to Nebraska, and two weeks later, they gave up 646 to Illinois in a 55-31 defeat. The next day, Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith and Joe Rossi turned it around.

On Friday, Fleck and Rossi’s unit hit another low in a 45-44 overtime loss to Maryland.

With inexperience at every level, Minnesota gave up 10 plays of 20-plus yards and 675 total yards, which became the fourth-most total yards allowed in program history.

With that anchor, Minnesota fell to 0-2, matching the loss total across its historic 11-2 season a year ago.

“Last year doesn’t matter, just because we did that, that hadn’t happened since 1904,” Fleck told reporters Friday. “We are playing Big Ten-schedule-only football in the middle of a pandemic. Everybody is effected differently. It’s not just how you handle it. It’s how it hits you.”

COVID-19 continued to swipe Saturday, with Illinois, the Gophers’ opponent next week, announcing two players, including starting quarterback Brandon Peters, had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out 21 days. Several others would be out due to contact tracing, and the Illini listed 12 total players absent for Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Purdue.

Back to Minnesota’s defense, which only gave up seven plays of 20-plus yards to the Wolverines a week ago and held them to 481 total yards in a 49-24 loss.

Combined, the Gophers defense have allowed 87 total points this season — taking out the Wolverines’ defensive touchdown last week. That’s 43.5 per game, a small sample size which would have ranked 129th when all 130 programs were playing without a pandemic a year ago.

“It’s unacceptable, with that many yards and that many explosive plays and there has to be a lot of accountability that goes around,” Fleck said . “Everything starts with me.”

After Maryland scored only three points against Northwestern in its opener, the Terrapins’ 21 first-quarter points were the most they scored in an opening 15 minutes in Big Ten play since 2015.

“We put ourselves in a huge, massive crater hole at the beginning of the game,” Fleck said. “Got our way out if it, got ahead, then we can usually find a way to finish that game, but we weren’t able to.”

Minnesota led by 17 going into the fourth quarter, but its defense surrendered four plays of 20-plus yards. Maryland tied the game, 38-38, before winning it in overtime.

Terrapins running back Jake Funk rushed 221 yards, which was more than what the senior had amassed in any previous season.

Looking back on Michigan, Rossi said Wednesday that his defensive needed to do a better job of diagnosing plays, filling gaps and setting the edge on run plays. They needed to communicate better to be able to play faster.

On Friday, many of those same issues remained. They blew assignments, lost contain, missed tackles and took poor pursuit angles.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa gashed the Gophers on the ground and through the air. He had 453 combined yards and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).

Fleck said he will evaluate three things when he goes back to watch the film: the scheme, fundamentals/techniques, personnel. He said on KFAN that they worked more on tackling during practice last week.

“When you have a lot of young guys on that defensive side of the ball and some things happen, it’s hard to be able to know exactly who’s the guy to be able to go in there,” Fleck said. “Now we have data, we have information. We will be able to make some decisions, see if we can patch up some holes and go from there.”

The Gophers had six players making no more than their third career start on Friday. That included nickel back Justus Harris, safety Tyler Nubin, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and defensive linemen DeAngelo Carter, Esezi Otomewo and Thomas Rush.

But the problems have been everywhere. Minnesota forced only one punt and produced only one sack in each game. They allowed nine Wolverines to catch a pass in Week 1 and six Terrapins had at least three receptions in Week 2.

“Now we have data, we have information,” Fleck said. “We will be able to make some decisions, see if we can patch up some holes and go from there.”