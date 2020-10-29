“Our first game, we got punched in the mouth a little bit,” senior cornerback Brandon Lussier said. “These last couple games, versus Sartell and especially Edina, we’ve kicked it up a notch. For these next three games, we want to show the state what we’re capable of doing.”

The Lumberjack defense has given up just 7.7 points per game over its first three contests -- which ranks No. 5 in Class 5A -- including a 35-0 shutout win over the Hornets that garnered state-wide attention. BHS has allowed just one touchdown and six total points over the past nine quarters.

“We have a lot of pride in our defense,” senior linebacker Colton Hinrichs said. “Historically, we’ve been pretty good. Everyone thought we were going to have a rebuilding year after losing a lot of people last year. We didn’t want any part of that. We want to show not only our town, but our state, what our defense is all about.”

Lussier said the success starts with the leadership, and Hinrichs added the consistency has been integral, as well.

Playmakers are all over the field. Linemen Isaiah Rintala, Nathanael Schwinghammer and Jack Twelvetrees have been menacing in the trenches, linebackers like Hinrichs and Grant DeClusin are holding down the middle of the field, and defensive backs like Lussier, Caden Bolte and Isaiah Biehn have helped slow passing attacks to molasses.

“Everybody’s been pulling their weight on defense,” Lussier said. “Our D-line, our linebackers, everybody’s been contributing in there. Everybody has been great off the ball.”

A stingy defense is nothing new for Bemidji. Last year, the Jacks ranked 10th in Class 5A by allowing 15.1 points a night. In 2018, they were 13th at 18.3. But this season’s performance has been a step above. If their state positioning holds, the fifth-ranked scoring defense would be the best mark for BHS since 2011, when it also finished fifth (12.3 ppg).

However, not to get ahead of things, tough tests still lie ahead. The upcoming schedule includes explosive offenses like Moorhead (tops in Class 5A at 51.3 points per game) and Alexandria (ninth at 32.7 ppg). That doesn’t scare Bemidji, though.

“We are very excited to play offenses like that,” Hinrichs said. “If we do well, obviously it shows them how good we are.”

Before any of that, though, the defense will hone in on Brainerd. The Warriors (1-1) will host the Lumberjacks (2-1) this week and challenge for possession rights to Babe’s Bell.

Stopping by @BemidjiFB practice today ahead of their game this week against Brainerd. A certain ox’s bell is out on the field to serve as a reminder of what’s at stake: pic.twitter.com/sTq52t1Le1 — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) October 29, 2020

For the past two seasons, the traveling trophy has made a home at Bemidji High School, tucked in a corner just outside the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks are set on making sure it stays there for a third time since the trophy was introduced to the rivalry in 2018.

“It’s all the motivation we ever need,” Hinrichs said. “Every day coming into school, that’s the first thing you see as soon as you walk in the door.”

Bemidji has won four straight games against Brainerd, but the Jacks haven’t won in Brainerd since 2011. They’ve got a chance to end the streak this year with opening kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

And if the Jacks defense has anything to say about it, they’ll defend possession of Babe’s Bell with everything they’ve got.

“Standards are high. We want to bring that bell back,” Lussier said. “We’ve had it since it (was created). … That’s a big game for us that we want to win and bring it back.”



