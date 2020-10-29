Over the six weeks when star receiver Rashod Bateman wasn’t a member of the Gophers football team this fall, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., and Minnesota’s staff reevaluated their personnel.

One thing circled was “more athletic, tough-minded individuals” among the team’s running backs. That’s the genesis for the two-running back formations the Gophers had success with in their 49-24 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

It’s one of a few new wrinkles Sanford has implemented in his first year leading Minnesota’s offense. With Bateman opting back in, Sanford also has incorporated jet sweeps to get Bateman, their best playmaker, the ball quickly and easily.

The two-running-backs look had quarterback Tanner Morgan in the pistol set, with Mo Ibrahim beside him in a fullback kind of role and Trey Potts as a tailback. One successful carry saw Ibrahim making a pancake block and Potts bursting outside for a 9-yard gain.

“That is what we need to continue to do as we evolve offensively,” Sanford said. “We have to be able to execute to the best of what we have from a personnel perspective.”

Sanford said coaches wanted a complete and thorough two-back package for the season opener, which gives the impression it is here to stay in Minnesota’s playbook.

After spending last season coaching at Utah State, Sanford intently watched the Outback Bowl in January and saw Ibrahim rush for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a big win over No. 9 Auburn.

Ibrahim led the way again in last week’s opener against Wolverines with 140 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Potts had 5 carries for 18 yards; Cam Wiley had 3 for 10. Fellow RB Bryce Williams was not available for an undisclosed reason.

“What I was pleased with was not only how (Ibrahim) performed, but his leadership and his style of running, I think, has rubbed off on Treyson Potts and Cam Wiley,” Sanford said. “We are creating great depth that is going to keep a lot of tread on Mo’s tires, which is going to be really important going forward as we go through this grueling stretch of Big Ten games.”