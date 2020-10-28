A day after undergoing successful surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter posted a photo Wednesday, Oct. 28, from a hospital room of him giving a thumbs-up sign.

Hunter will miss the rest of the season after being injured in training camp, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects the two-time Pro Bowl selection to make a full recovery from his surgery. Shortly after he last practiced on Aug. 14, Zimmer had described the injury to reporters as a “tweak.”

“When you guys give me crap about this thing being a tweak, when it all started, when he woke up, he thought he slept on his neck wrong, so that’s why it was a tweak,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he didn’t realize that it wasn’t a “tweak” until Hunter had an MRI later in training camp. Zimmer said the Vikings aren’t sure how Hunter suffered the injury.

“It was hardly anything,” Zimmer said. “When we went back and looked at the tape from previous (practices), it could have happened to anybody at any point.”

Hunter tweeted a photo Wednesday in which he gave up a thumbs-up sign while dressed in hospital garb and wearing a mask.

“Surgery was a success,” Hunter wrote. “I appreciate all the support during this process and want to give thanks to everyone who has helped me out. Now let’s get back to work. #2021.”

Zimmer anticipates Hunter will make a full recovery.

“(He’s) looking for a good rehab,” Zimmer said. “Everything went well, so we’re looking forward to him getting back. … I don’t know exactly the timetable, but he should be back playing football again.”

Former NFL team doctor David Chao, who has no inside knowledge of Hunter’s case, told the Pioneer Press early this month that recovery time from surgery to repair a herniated disc is generally three to four months.

“(A doctor in surgery would) remove the disc and the herniation, and then fuse the one level,” Chao said. “It does not end his career.”

Hunter initially tried to heal by resting the injury before going to New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery in early October to get a second opinion. The Pioneer Press reported then that a doctor there recommended he sit out the entire season.

Hunter’s personal trainer, James Cooper, also recommended to Hunter early this month that he sit out the season.

Dantzler goes on COVID-19 reserve list

The Vikings on Wednesday placed Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 reserve list, further depleting their roster at cornerback.

Dantzler did not practice Wednesday and the Vikings announced the roster move after the workout. It remains to be seen how long Dantzler will be out for the Vikings, who play at Green Bay on Sunday.

All four of the Minnesota players who did not practice Wednesday are cornerbacks. Also out were Mike Hughes (neck), Holton Hill (foot) and Chris Jones. Jones, claimed off waivers Monday from Detroit, was still going through the coronavirus protocol, and he is expected to be cleared to practice soon.

The Vikings on Monday also signed cornerback Mark Fields II off the practice squad. The second-year man worked with the first team Wednesday and could be in line for his first career start.

“We don’t know if these (injured cornerbacks) can play or not, so we’ll just see,” Zimmer said before the practice about Monday’s roster moves.

Hughes was hurt in the first half against the Falcons and Hill has missed the past two games. At least the Vikings did get back at practice on a limited basis cornerback Kris Boyd, who missed the last two games.

Also returning to practice were wide receiver K.J. Osborn (hamstring), who missed the past two games, and running back Dalvin Cook (groin) and guard Dru Samia (wrist), who both sat out Aug. 18 against Atlanta. Cook was listed as limited.

Guard Pat Elflein (thumb) and linebacker Troy Dye (foot) both practiced after the Vikings on Monday designated them to return from injured reserve. If all goes well this week in practice, they are expected to be activated to face the Packers. Elflein has missed the past five games and Dye the last four.

Vikings to add safety

The Vikings will sign safety Curtis Riley to the 53-man roster off Arizona’s practice squad, Draft Diamonds reported.

After going undrafted in 2015 out of Fresno State, Riley has played in 47 NFL games, including 20 starts, with Tennessee, the New York Giants, Oakland and Arizona.

The Vikings made official the signing to the practice squad of center Brett Jones, who had agreed to a deal Tuesday after being released by Minnesota.