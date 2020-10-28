Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo spent the early part of his career simply trying to blend in. He deferred to some of his older, more experienced Vikings teammates, like Everson Griffen, at seemingly every turn, trying to find where he belonged in the defense.

Now it’s time for the 26-year-old Odenigbo to stand out. He is now the oldest defensive end in the room, a role that started last week when the Vikings traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks, and further developed this week when Danielle Hunter had successful surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a different turn that there aren’t really many older guys,” Odenigbo said. “Just this new type of cohesion. I think what’s most important is we’re getting better each week and we’re becoming more complementary with how we play with each other and feed off each other.”

That starts with Odenigbo. He is learning to be more vocal on the field and is trying his best to impart some wisdom to rookie D.J. Wonnum, fellow defensive end Jalyn Holmes and the recently signed Jordan Brailford.

“Obviously, this is a new role for me,” Odenigbo said. “I’ve been trying to figure out my niche and everything. I’m getting more confident as I play each week and I’m speaking more and more. It’s kind of a process.”

Asked what his biggest piece of advice has been, Odenigbo responded, “Just stay the course.” He would know. He was cut by the Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before finally finding an NFL home back here in the Twin Cites.

That’s something Wonnum seems to have taken to heart. He said he’s proud of the way he’s improved so far and credits Odenigbo with steering him in the right direction.

“He’s been a great asset from Day 1, kind of taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes as far as different technique and how to be a pro,” Wonnum said. “Just him being in my corner has helped me tremendously.”

It’s likely that Odenigbo and Wonnum with start at defensive end on Sunday against the Packers in Green Bay. In that game, coach Mike Zimmer will be looking for continued improvement from some of the young guys, though he noted he doesn’t want to be too hard on them.

“Yeah,” Zimmer said. “I think a lot of it is building the confidence.”

As for Odenigbo, even though he is suddenly the veteran of the group, he knows his spot in the starting lineup isn’t necessarily set in stone.

“I see them get better, and it motivates me,” Odenigbo said. “It’s like, ‘These young guys are getting better. I’ve got to keep getting better.’ “