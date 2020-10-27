So much for that dynamic duo of Danielle Hunter and Yannick Ngakoue up front.

In the span of a couple of hours last week, the Minnesota Vikings’ once-vaunted defense lost both of its elite pass rushers, with Hunter reportedly deciding to have season-ending neck surgery shortly after Ngakoue got traded to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks.

That leaves the Vikings (1-5) with a massive void — and not just on defense — for the rest of the season. Who steps up? That’s something coach Mike Zimmer is still trying to figure out, though he seemed rather optimistic about the pieces in place.

“We feel good about those guys,” Zimmer said. “All these young guys are improving, and part of (trading Ngakoue) was the evaluation of those guys as well.”

These next 10 games will offer the Vikings a glimpse into the future as far as figuring out what they have in some of their young guys.

All of a sudden 26-year-old Ifeadi Odenigbo is the most experienced defensive end on the roster, with rookie D.J. Wonnum likely to start on the opposite side. Meanwhile, depth players like Jalyn Holmes and the recently signed Jordan Brailford likely will rotate in and out.

No doubt Odenigbo is the best player of the bunch. He has thrived rushing the passer this season with 2 1/2 sacks and has been solid against the run as well.

If Odenigbo has the most talent, Wonnum has the most upside. He was selected in the fourth round of April’s NFL draft, and the hype train left the station the moment co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson likened Wonnum to Hunter based on their similar athletic profile.

“That was one of Andre Patterson’s guys,” general manager Rick Spielman said after the draft. “He really he wanted to get his hands on him and work with him.”

It’s something Wonnum appeared to take to heart.

“It’s still kind of surreal,” Wonnum said at the time. “Just comparing me to him, it kind of, like, opened my eyes to see something, like, ‘Man, I’m going to be a beast.’ ”

That hasn’t exactly materialized yet with Wonnum not garnering much playing time so far. He played a career-high 33 snaps in the most recent game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he figures to get a lot more action with Ngakoue gone

As for Holmes and Brailford, they will fill in on a more rotational basis, at least initially, with Odenigbo and Wonnum taking a bulk of the reps.

“They have earned the right to go in there and play,” Zimmer said. “It’s just something that we felt like the time was right to do this.”

Briefly

— A day after designating guard Pat Elflein and linebacker Troy Dye for return from injured reserve, the Vikings released guard Brett Jones from the active roster and linebacker Cale Garrett from the practice squad. Those moves suggest that Elflein and Dye could be ready to return as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

— In a pair of separate moves the Vikings signed cornerback Marcus Sayles to the practice squad and protected practice squad kicker Chase McLaughlin.