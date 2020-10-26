Two former Gophers experienced firsts in the NFL on Sunday and a third U player help set an all-time league record.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., had his first professional interception on a tipped pass from Raiders quarterback David Carr midway through the fourth quarter in Las Vegas.

“It’s very satisfying whenever you can get an interception and not only get an interception, to close a game out, there is no better feeling,” said Winfield, who had seven picks for the Gophers a year ago. “So I’m glad I was able to make that play.”

On the other side of the ball, rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson caught Tom Brady’s 559th career touchdown pass, which helped him pass Drew Brees for No. 1 all time in career TD passes. It was Johnson’s second TD grab in consecutive weeks.

Packers linebacker Kamal Martin made his first NFL start against the Texans, and the Burnsville native had six tackles, including one for lost yards on running back David Johnson in the third quarter. He made another stop at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck got to see the highlight from Sunday, with the Gerrit Chernoff, program’s general manager, was tipping Fleck off as the happened in real time.

“Usually Sundays we’re game planning and do all of those other things, especially on a short week, so Gerrit is running in and saying, ‘Hey, Tyler just caught a touchdown. Hey, Kamal started today and Antoine just got an interception,’ ” Fleck said. “Just so proud of all of our alumni who are in the NFL. … They’re having a phenomenal year right now and it’s so fun for our team right now to see those guys that they just played with have a ton of success in the NFL.”

Three other former Minnesota players started in Week 7 games: Texans safety Eric Murray (six tackles); Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson (eight tackles) and Cardinals linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (nine tackles).

Campbell contributed to an overtime win over the previously undefeated Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and the overall performance stirred maroon and gold brethren Maxx Williams, who has been hurt with an ankle injury since Week 1.

“What a team win!! Motivation to get healthy and back out there!! So juiced right now,” Williams tweeted.

Eden Prairie natives Carter Coughlin (Giants) and Blake Cashman (Jets) played special teams on Sunday.