EDINA -- The Bemidji High School football team will hang onto history a little more fondly than their Friday night counterpart.

In the first-ever matchup with Edina throughout the program’s 113-year history, the Lumberjacks made a name for themselves with a dominant 35-0 victory on the Hornets’ home field.

“No. 1, we represent Bemidji and our community. Our boys did a fantastic job of that tonight,” BHS head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “They played with grit, they played with pride. When you play with those two things, oftentimes you’re playing with a lot of passion. … I think we made a lot of fans across the state tonight.”

The unprecedented meeting came about in a matter of days. Bemidji’s scheduled opponent, St. Cloud Apollo, dropped out on Wednesday due to a positive coronavirus test within their program. Edina, a Class 6A school, faced a similar fate with their originally scheduled opponent in St. Michael-Albertville.

The Hornets took to social media in search of a replacement. The Jacks answered the call, and, with just two days to game plan, they did the same on the gridiron two days later.

“You can only describe it as 2020,” Stoffel said of the roundabout scheduling. “I told the guys afterwards that I am so proud of them and their ability to adjust, not get distracted and play like they did. I think I was even more proud of our coaching staff and the way they got these kids prepared to play in a game in just two days. It was a fantastic night to be a part of.”

The BHS defense carried the day, forcing Edina (0-3) into three turnovers, four three-and-outs and another two turnovers on downs over 11 total drives. Brandon Lussier had two interceptions for Bemidji (2-1), Isaiah Biehn another, and the Hornet offense never touched the red zone while mustering just 138 yards of offense.

“We’ve built a pretty stingy defense, and they are capable of taking over a game at any moment,” Stoffel said. “But what they did tonight was just impressive, especially when you think about having two days to prepare for that school.”

Bemidji has five touchdowns tonight. Here's what the defense did to set them up on those scoring drives:



Three-and-out

Interception

Three-and-out

Interception

Turnover on downs — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) October 24, 2020

The opening statement came in the first quarter, as Will Falldorf crashed in from a yard out to give Bemidji a 7-0 advantage. That score held until halftime, but the offense turned on the jets in the third quarter.

“Offensively, I thought we made some great halftime adjustments, and that helped us open things up in the run game,” Stoffel said. “And then we made some big plays in the passing game, too, to get some scores.”

Lussier snagged his first pick on the first drive of the second half, and Gavin Luksik cashed in by stretching a Brett Tharaldson pass into a 42-yard touchdown catch and run. Following a three-and-out for the defense, James Williams III reeled in a 28-yard sideline catch in the end zone for a 21-0 Lumberjack lead through three.

Lussier picked off his second pass early in the fourth quarter, and that set up the offense to march down the short field and score on a Gemini Ellis 1-yard rush. Falldorf poured it on via a 4-yard touchdown rush shortly after the BHS defense stood tall for a fourth-down stop.

Biehn’s interception came with just over a minute remaining, sending Bemidji home happy with a shutout win on short notice.

“It was a surreal moment,” Stoffel said of the game. “It’s something that has never happened before, and I don’t think something like this will ever happen again… where you have two days (of practice) to prepare for a team when you’ve been preparing for a different team the first three days.”

The Jacks will return to the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Brainerd on Friday, Oct. 30, to battle for Babe’s Bell.

Bemidji 35, Edina 0

BHS 7 0 14 14 -- 35

EHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First quarter -- BHS TD, Falldorf 1-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 7-0 BHS.

Second quarter -- No scoring.

Third quarter -- BHS TD, Luksik 42-yard catch from Tharaldson (DeClusin PAT), 14-0 BHS; BHS TD, Williams 28-yard catch from Tharaldson (DeClusin PAT), 21-0 BHS.

Fourth quarter -- BHS TD, Ellis 1-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 28-0 BHS; Falldorf 4-yard rush (DeClusin PAT), 35-0 BHS.