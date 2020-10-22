New Minnesota Golden Gophers co-offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. arrived for work at the Larson Football Performance Center on at 5:50 a.m. on a chilly recent morning. He was punching the clock at the same time as Rashod Bateman.

Minnesota’s star junior receiver and his teammates weren’t required to arrive until roughly 7:45 for their morning practice, but the projected first-round NFL pick was putting in extra work on his own time.

He hasn’t been alone.

“Sometimes it’s a race to see who is the first one to the facility; we try to beat the coaches sometimes,” receiver Chris Autman-Bell said Wednesday. “I think it shows the professionalism that some of our players have. Being professionals, taking care of their body, getting there early, going over the playbook, making sure the locker room is clean. Being like a general, being a captain, being a leader.”

Sanford estimated all-Big Ten quarterback Tanner Morgan, undergraduate degree already in hand, volunteers approximately seven hours of work each day — which comes on top of the NCAA-mandated 20 hours a week each program can officially ask payers to log.

“He is the guy that is demanding office space in our building right now,” Sanford said of Morgan. “If it wasn’t for COVID protocols, I think we’d have him with a full office.”

Under coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, the 2019 Gophers offense put up 34.1 points a game, 21st in the nation. That’s a high bar for Sanford, who inherits nine returning starters, including top playmakers in Morgan, Bateman, Autman-Bell and running back Mo Ibrahim.

No. 21 Minnesota plays host to No. 18 Michigan at TCF Bank Stadium in the season opener on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

When Sanford replaced Ciarrocca, who took the same job at Penn State, in January he emphasized the same schemes that helped the Gophers succeed under his predecessor. That includes run-pass option, a zone-basked run game and play-action passes with slants/posts as go-to routes.

At age 39, Sanford is a year younger than head coach P.J. Fleck, and players have mentioned a similar energetic style. That includes running after players to celebrate when they break off a big play.

“He’s playing with us, joking with us,” Ibrahim said. “He is one of us basically. He’s got a young personality. He connects very well with his players.”

Added Autman-Bell, “It’s good to have a coach that’s an offensive coordinator that is flying around, having fun with us, talking trash to the defense on certain plays. He’s one of those coaches that I enjoy.”

Morgan said Sanford put him and other QBs through “football school” when the pandemic limited their on-field work. They learned different defensive fronts and coverages. “Just more football ins and outs, which was awesome,” the QB said.

Morgan, who set a slew of single-season passing records last year, also focused on his footwork and movement in the pocket. “Being able to stay more firm and true in the pocket,” he said. “Just the little, minute details because those go a really long way in the course of a football season. It can be the difference in a touchdown and an incompletion.”

Sanford played QB at Boise State and has coached the position pretty much every season since 2005, including with DeShone Kizer at Notre Dame and Packers’ first-round pick Jordan Love at Utah State a year ago.

“Mike Sanford’s been very good for Tanner,” Fleck said. “Mike played quarterback at a very high level, and when you play the position and you can coach the position — the fundamentals, the techniques, the small, integral parts of playing the quarterback position — I think have really taken Tanner to the next level.”

What can help Morgan is Autman-Bell continuing to step up. One surprising stat is that when Autman-Bell, Bateman and Johnson were in the fold in 2018, Autman-Bell led the team with 16 yards a catch.

Another potential facet is utilizing tight ends in the passing game, with 6-foot-7, 270-pound Brevyn Spann-Ford providing a big, athletic target. While Cirrocca didn’t do it, fans are looking for it from Sanford.

“Everybody has talked about what we plan to do with our tight-end play,” Sanford acknowledged. Matt Simon did this with success in the Outback Bowl in an interim role before Sanford’s hiring.

Sanford shares the coordinator title with Simon, who also is the receivers coach. During scrimmages before the season, they have been side-by-side in the coaches booth at TCF Bank Stadium.

“Matt is going to be very influential and instrumental in what we do,” Sanford said. “… We are literally right next to each other lock and step the whole game, communicating through each and every scenario, communicating through each and every look, making adjustments.”