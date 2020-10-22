Tanner Morgan finished the 2019 season with a 178.7 passer rating, fifth best among FBS quarterbacks with 15 attempts per team game last season and second best among such QBs who are set to play college football in 2020 (Justin Fields, OSU: 181.4).

Top FBS passer ratings 2019:

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 206.9, NFL, Miami, No. 5 overall

Joe Burrow, LSU, 202.0, NFL, Cincinnati, No. 1 overall

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 191.2, NFL, Philadelphia, 2nd round

Justin Fields, Ohio State, 181.4

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, 178.7

Morgan, a 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten selection, was named to the 2020 Big Ten Preseason Honors list along with OSU's Fields (the only two QBs selected). In 2019, Morgan set Gopher single-season records for passing yards (3253) and passing touchdowns (30).

Game notes