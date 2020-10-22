Minnesota hosts Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Tanner Morgan finished the 2019 season with a 178.7 passer rating, fifth best among FBS quarterbacks with 15 attempts per team game last season and second best among such QBs who are set to play college football in 2020 (Justin Fields, OSU: 181.4).
Top FBS passer ratings 2019:
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 206.9, NFL, Miami, No. 5 overall
- Joe Burrow, LSU, 202.0, NFL, Cincinnati, No. 1 overall
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 191.2, NFL, Philadelphia, 2nd round
- Justin Fields, Ohio State, 181.4
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, 178.7
Morgan, a 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten selection, was named to the 2020 Big Ten Preseason Honors list along with OSU's Fields (the only two QBs selected). In 2019, Morgan set Gopher single-season records for passing yards (3253) and passing touchdowns (30).
Game notes
- Minnesota finished the 2019 season 11-2, 7-2 in Big Ten play, earning a share of its first Big Ten West Division Title (Wisconsin). Following their win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl, the Gophers were ranked 10th in the final AP Poll, their first Top-10 AP Poll finish to a season since 1962 (10th).
- Minnesota has lost 16 straight home games against Michigan, its longest home losing streak against any opponent all-time. The Gophers last win over the Wolverines in Minnesota came in 1977, when they toppled No. 1 Michigan, 16-0.
- Rashod Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 TDs last season, earning a 2019 All-Big Ten First Team selection and the 2019 Big Ten Receiver of the Year award. His career average of 74.0 receiving yards per game ranks second on Minnesota's all-time list (Ryan Thelwell, 77.0; min. 15 games).
- Michigan leads the all-time series, 75-25-3. The Wolverines’ 75 wins over the Gophers are their most against any single opponent in program history.
- Since Jim Harbaugh took the reins in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are 10-14 against ranked opponents, including 7-4 at Michigan Stadium and 3-10 away from home (1-7 away, 2-3 neutral). In that same span, Michigan has gone 6-7 in night games, with losses in each of its last five night games away from home.
- Michigan returns its top receiver, Ronnie Bell, who led the team with 48 receptions and 758 yards last season but had just one touchdown catch. His 758 yards were the most by any FBS receiver with one or no touchdown catches last season.