The Bemidji High School football team has a new location and opponent for its game this Friday, Oct. 23.

The Lumberjacks were originally scheduled to play at St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, but a positive COVID-19 case within the Apollo program has led that game to be canceled, BHS activities director Troy Hendricks said.

Bemidji will now instead play at Edina at 6 p.m. on Friday. The matchup is the first-ever meeting between the programs.

The Hornets were originally to play St. Michael-Albertville on Friday, but a positive COVID-19 test from STMA forced the game to be canceled.

Edina, a member of Class 6A, enters the game at 0-2 after losses to Maple Grove (25-3) and Prior Lake (42-0) to start the year. Bemidji is 1-1 after a 17-7 defeat to Andover and a 48-6 victory over Sartell-St. Stephen.