The Minnesota Golden Gophers finished with a historic 11-2 record in 2019 on the strength of an opportunistic defense and an offense that was equal parts steady running game and timely big plays. Special teams? Not so much. There, the Gophers struggled in nearly every phase — kick coverage, returns and field goals.

With the way No. 18 Minnesota came back to upset No. 12 Auburn 31-24 in the Outback Bowl, it was easier to overlook how the Gophers allowed a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter to trail 10-3. They barely got a hand on Noah Igbinoghene as he galloped to the end zone.

Overall, ESPN’s advanced stat SP+ had Minnesota’s offense seventh in the nation a year ago, its defense at 26th and its special teams lagging in 83rd. With the Gophers losing key offensive and defensive players, special teams will need to carry their weight in 2020.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith when they couldn’t stop opponents midway through the 2018 season, but Fleck has stuck beside special teams coordinator Rob Wenger. They have been together since Fleck started coaching at Western Michigan in 2013.

“I think coach Wenger has put some great game plans together,” Fleck said this month. “We are deeper than we’ve been, maybe younger than we’ve been, but we are deeper at a lot of positions to where we are going to have a lot of core guys on special teams.”

The No. 21 Gophers open the season against 18th-ranked Michigan Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

While Minnesota benefited from a lot of experience on offense and defense last year, there was a transition at kicker. True freshman Michael Lantz had the unenviable task of replacing Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota’s all-time most-consistent kicker.

Lantz was 8 for 11 on field goals with a long of 40. When the Fayetteville, Ga., native on scholarship was hurt, redshirt freshman walk-on Brock Walker went 3 for 4 on field goals with a long of 26.

Minnesota’s offense put up so many points last year that it helped gloss over the fact the Gophers converted only 11 field goals, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 93rd in the country. Gophers senior punter Jacob Herbers averaged 38.3 yards, which came in 12th in the Big Ten and 122nd in the country a year ago.

Seeking improvement, Minnesota joined the college football trend of plucking a punter out of Australia. Enter freshman Mark Crawford from Perth. During the National Signing Day social last December, Fleck commended Wenger as one of the “hardest workers I’ve ever met” and someone who “loves what he does.”

Fleck then relayed a few exchanges with Wenger to the capacity crowd in the TCF Bank Stadium Club room. With Herbers graduating, Fleck asked Wenger, “What do we got?”

Wenger replied, “Trust me.”

“I love you, Rob, (but) this is a pretty important position.”

“I’m going to the Land Down Under,” Wenger said.

Wenger didn’t ask Fleck to help recruit Crawford or watch his film. But Fleck needed to know: “Tell me about this kid.”

“Well, he’s not a kid,” Wenger said.

Crawford, 26, played Australian Rules Football until he was 17 and then cricket until he was 22. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, his athleticism and the Aussies’ unique kicking style could give Minnesota unique looks on fourth down, Fleck said.

With COVID-19 shutting down off-campus recruiting, the Gophers staff and players were able to spend more time improving their special-teams units — even if spring practices were canceled during the pandemic.

“Maybe not necessarily the practices, but when you are looking at since we were home and everybody is quarantining, those meetings for special teams really helped,” Fleck said. “The times with no pads for special teams have really helped for our fundamentals, our techniques.”

They need it. Minnesota’s kickoff return unit averaged 19.1 yards, which was 10th in the conference and 94th in the country. Their punt return unit averaged 3.4 yards, 13th in the Big Ten and 120th in the nation.

The Gophers’ incumbent punt and kick returner, Demetrius Douglas, retired this month and it’s a wide-open race for his replacement(s). True freshman backup running back Cam Wiley, returned four kickoffs in 2019 and could be an option for Minnesota this fall.

Minnesota prides itself on having versatile players on all four return units, distinguishing them as “quad-team members.” Without this season counting toward a year of eligibility, it could provide more flexibility for quality young recruits to contribute there early in their careers.

Again, the Gophers need it.