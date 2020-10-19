Thumbs down

COVID-19: As a reporter, listening to the crowd respond to their team's performance is a big part of the game. How a quarterback holds up to getting booed off the field after throwing three first-half interceptions, for example, brings an element to the game that is sorely lacking. The players — both Vikings and opponents — will tell you the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd plays a big role in games. Minnesota has played three clunkers at home this season, and while there's plenty of problems on the field, the lack of a crowd is a noticeable void on gamedays. — Robb Jeffries

Mike Zimmer: No, he’s not the one who threw three first-half interceptions. He didn’t get beaten badly for touchdowns. He didn’t give up 40 points. But Zimmer was hired seven years ago because of his ability to get the best out of his defensive players, and for his ability to groom young players, defensive backs in particular. Rookie corners Jeff Gladney and Cam Dantzler have shown signs of improvement, but the Vikings defense has allowed at least 27 points in five of its six games. Through six weeks, no team in the league has allowed more points than Minnesota (195, an average of 32.5 per game). Firing Zimmer may not be the right move now — at 1-5 the Vikings’ playoff hopes are over — but the players have either checked out or grown tired of Zimmer. The Vikings show no fire, no motivation too often for a team that has some talent. That comes back to leadership. — Jason Feldman

Thumbs way down

Rick Spielman: The Vikings GM has been lauded often in recent years for hitting on some stars in the mid to late rounds of the draft, or undrafted free agents — Danielle Hunter, Adam Thielen, Eric Wilson. Every good team does that. He has failed miserably at upgrading other key positions — offensive line, quarterback — throughout his time as GM. The Vikings had 15 — FIFTEEN! — picks in the draft last spring. Yet Spielman is so tied to Kirk Cousins that he didn’t feel the need to draft a QB until the seventh round, despite the knowledge that Sean Mannion is a backup who seems to be with the team because he’s good in the QB film room Monday through Saturday. And the lineman he drafted in the second round — a place where most teams expect to find an instant starter — didn’t see the field until Week 6, then looked overmatched. Minnesota is 1-5 and so far backed up against the salary cap that it’ll take more than one or two offseasons to dig out. It’s time for the Vikings to move on and find a GM whose focus every year is drafting or signing a handful of quality players who’ll contribute immediately, not one who is more concerned about stock-piling sixth- and seventh-round picks. — Feldman

Spielman again: I'll echo all of Jason's thoughts, and add that there wouldn't need to be so many rookies on the field on defense had the Vikings — a run-first offensive team by design — hadn't committed $33 million in cap space per year to a quarterback who clearly is not a game-changing talent. — Jeffries