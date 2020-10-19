MINNEAPOLIS — A newer Gophers football program tradition is to learn about a rivalry on the Tuesday of that game’s week, so the season-opening lesson will be about the history of the Little Brown Jug with Michigan.

Coach P.J. Fleck and his staff’s synopsis, however, will gloss over the U’s most recent game against the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Fleck’s first season in 2017, when the unranked Wolverines rushed for 371 yards in a 33-10 rout. Outside of Minnesota’s first-quarter touchdown, the Demry Croft-led offense went nowhere.

Inside the Big House on that rainy November night, Fleck had a unique assessment of the defensive issues: “Besides everywhere, it was everywhere, and when it wasn’t everywhere, it was everywhere over here.”

Fleck even toed a line on moral victories. “On the way to being a champion, on the way to being successful, we’ve got to understand what it’s like to be whupped — and we got whupped,” he said. “But again, we got whupped 33-10; it wasn’t 79-6.”

On Monday, Fleck reflected briefly on his first blowout defeat at Minnesota, which came during a 5-7 debut season. “That was our first year,” Fleck recalled. “I don’t like to look back on those times very much; that wasn’t exactly a fun game for us.”

That Jug game also was marred by offensive tackle Donnell Greene taking a swing at a Michigan defensive back, and Fleck saying afterward that Green would “pay the price” as Fleck took a golden opportunity to further lay the foundation for his culture.

Things sure have changed as Fleck enters his fourth season at Minnesota. Coming off an 11-2 season in 2019, the Gophers are ranked 21st in the nation and are a 1.5-point favorite against No. 18 Michigan.

With it being the Big Ten’s marquee game of the week, ESPN’s College GameDay will be at TCF Bank Stadium for the prime-time, ABC-televised kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

During the history lesson, Fleck probably won’t revisit the 2015 Jug game either, when Tracy Claeys’ head-coaching debut included mismanaging the clock in the final seconds of a 29-25 loss to No. 15 Michigan in Minneapolis.

Always trending toward optimism, Fleck likely will mention how Minnesota snatched the Jug from the Big House in 2014. That was the Gophers’ first victory in the rivalry since 2005, and Minnesota is 4-41 in the series since the U last won the Big Ten championship in 1967. Overall, Michigan leads 70-23-3 since 1903.

But that lopsided history fits into what Fleck is trying to build at Minnesota, and the repeat visit of the popular ESPN pregame show shows how it’s working.

College GameDay, which took its show on the road for the first time in 1993, passed on an opportunity to make its first stop in Minneapolis last November, opting for No. 2 Louisiana State at No. 3 Alabama instead. They missed the No. 13 Gophers upsetting No. 5 Penn State to recapture the Governor’s Victory Bell.

But GameDay made its first appearance in Minneapolis soon after, coming here for No. 9 Minnesota’s loss to No. 13 Wisconsin that returned Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Madison, Wis., in the defacto Big Ten West title game on Nov. 30.

This weekend’s visit from the show is believed to be only they fifth time it has traveled to the same campus for consecutive home games.

“I think it shows where our program is headed,” Fleck said. “I think it’s showing our brand of the University of Minnesota,” Fleck said. “… I think it’s healthy and beneficial for everybody involved. It takes a lot of people to put on that. It takes a lot of people to actually get that. But knowing that we’ve never had that before, and within the last year, we are having it twice when we have two opportunities for really big home games.”

Fleck’s history lesson undoubtedly will be part pep-talk. Minnesota won nine straight over Michigan in the 1930s and ’40s and six of eight in the 1960s.

“We want to get back to those days of being a blue blood,” Fleck said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. “We are never going to just arrive on that day, but events like this back up what you’re saying, back up what’s going on and continue to bring proof to what you are building inside your walls.”