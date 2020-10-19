MINNEAPOLIS — Workers hurriedly folded a banner Sunday afternoon at TCO Performance Center, placed it in a cardboard box and shipped it away.

Destination 4400 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542.

The Atlanta Falcons will open it up, take the banner out and proudly display it at their headquarters, “Best One Win Team in Football.”

That much was evident after the Falcons’ 40-23 drubbing of the hapless Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. After Atlanta took a 20-0 halftime lead, the only thing of note in the second half of this one was the announcement that longtime Minneapolis Star Tribune sports scribe Sid Hartman, who I worked with during my college years, passed away at age 100.

Rest in peace, Sid. You are the only one who could have put a positive spin on this one. It stunk.

It was a good thing fans clad in purple didn’t have to see this one, not in person anyway. At least watching it at home, you can shut the TV off, or at a bar, you can order a double shot of Wild Turkey. Make that, a triple shot. This one went down rough.

Prior to Sunday, a strong case could have been made for the Vikings.

Minnesota fans could say the Vikings could easily be 3-2 if not for one-point losses to Tennessee and Seattle, games they led most of the way.

“Best 1-and-4 team in football,” a guest said Sunday on a cable television show.

No doubt, it was almost universal. These Vikings were only a couple plays away from another playoff push. Despite not getting the wins, they appeared to have made great strides since a season-opening loss to Green Bay in which their defensive backs looked like the Three Stooges. They dominated large parts of last week’s 27-26 loss at unbeaten Seattle, only to lose it in the closing seconds.

After Sunday, the Vikings can’t lay claim to being the best 1-and-5 team in football. That illustrious honor belongs to these Falcons. They should wear the title proudly. The franchise that brought us the Dirty Bird has looked more like Daffy Duck in recent years, or even, a dead duck since the Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse to the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2017.

Atlanta did some house cleaning after last week’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, firing coach Dan Quinn, among others.

It is generally accepted that a team gets a bounce-back performance after a coach firing, that it sparks the team, that it shakes things up, and the statistics back this up to a degree.

According to actionnetwork.com, since 2003, teams have a 42.9 winning percentage following a head coaching change, compared to 27.6% prior to making the move. Hey, that’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on.

But don’t give the Falcons too much credit for winning Toilet Bowl 2020. The Vikings stunk, there’s no sugarcoating it, and nobody stunk worse than quarterback Kirk Cousins. He was terrible. With the help of a bucket of Stick-Em glue, you could insert any of the cardboard cutout fans at QB and they’d put up better first-half numbers. Taking a sack is better than handing the ball to your opponent.

Cousins set the tone early with the first pass of the game. The Vikings had great protection on the play. Cousins could have sat and had tea. Instead, he lofted a tailor-made interception right into the hands of Falcons’ linebacker Deion Jones. I would say Cousins was color blind, but that would be disrespectful to the blind.

Cousins finished the first half 8-for-14 passing for 102 yards and three interceptions, proof that $30 million a year still gets you something. Give him credit: He throws a catchable ball.

And keep in mind that pass protection was decent. Cousins wasn’t sacked in the first half. And who cares about what Cousins did in the second half? I don’t need someone who wore black socks to gym class to crunch the numbers and tell me what a garbage-time maven the Michigan State product is. It’s quite apparent. And if this keeps up, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will go the way of the once Mighty Quinn and he will have this overpriced marriage with Kirk Cousins to thank.

The Vikings played without star running back Dalvin Cook, among others, but no excuses. They just got beat. And beat badly. There was talk about this game being postponed after Falcons defensive end John Cominsky tested positive for COVID-19, and Vikings fans wish it would have been postponed. To 2080.

After sleepwalking through that first half, Minnesota sure made it look like they thought the game was going to get kicked back.

As bad as Cousins was, there was ample blame to go around, blown assignments, bad play calling and the like. The Vikings had a fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the first half where the Falcons completely blew up the play, with running back Mike Boone dissolving into a sea of white.

The play wasn’t as bad when I looked at it again on replay but still, it had no chance. Might as well call a scissors or a crossbuck there. How about a double reverse? Maybe a hook and ladder, or Cousins, to Adam Thielen, then back to Cousins, then back to Thielen. That’ll fool ’em. The 1980s arcade classic Ten Yard Fight had better options.

The bottom line, Vikings fans, is don’t fear, the NFL Draft will soon be here.

No, they won’t win the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Even they aren’t that bad, but in a year where fan interest appears down, the Vikings picked a good year to stink. And stink badly. Like they did Sunday.

But the best part?

It’s over.