Pro Football Focus last week ranked the Vikings’ Dru Samia as dead last at No. 72 among NFL guards. This week, he’s rated even lower.

Samia remains last, and is No. 75. The rankings include three additional guards who now have enough snaps this season to be listed.

The right guard had a dreadful outing in Sunday night’s 27-26 loss at Seattle. Samia gave up several pressures and had three holding penalties. He also had a penalty for ineligible man downfield but it was declined.

“It was really him being in bad position most of the time or being over-aggressive,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday about the holding penalties. “You’ve got to keep working on being in the right position and understanding that on double teams, you can go ahead and be as aggressive as you want. But if you’re reaching a guy or cutting a guy off, you’ve got to make sure where your hands are.

Samia has started the past four games after Pat Elflein suffered a thumb injury in practice leading into Week 2. Elflein is eligible now to come off injured reserve, but it’s uncertain when he will return.

Rookie starters

The Vikings look firmly committed to rookies Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney being their top two cornerbacks.

Dantzler and Gladney started for a second straight game on Sunday, and both played all 54 defensive snaps. Mike Hughes, Minnesota’s most experienced cornerback, got in for 43 snaps.

Gladney started on the outside. When the Vikings went to a nickel defense, he moved to the slot and Hughes came in to play the outside.

“Gladney played really good in the slot (at Seattle) and did some really nice things,’’ Zimmer said.

Zimmer also spoke well of Dantzler even though he gave up one of the game’s biggest plays. On fourth-and-10 at the Seattle 23 with 1:21 left and Minnesota up 26-21, Russell Wilson threw a 39-yard pass to the Minnesota 38 to D.K. Metcalf, who leaped and caught the ball with Dantzler behind him. That led to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Metcalf with 15 seconds left.

“He was actually in great shape on the play, just misjudged the ball,’’ Zimmer said. “Instead of going up and getting it, he’s waiting for it to come down. They’ve got a good receiver and he came down with it. …. I still feel good about Dantzler. I think he’s going to be a heck of a player.’’

Briefly