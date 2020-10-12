Thumbs up

Irv Smith Jr.: Credit where credit is due, the second-year tight end is rapidly rendering veteran Kyle Rudolph obsolete. Rudy still has some of the best hands in the game, but his role in this offense has been virtually phased out thanks to Smith's improvement as a blocker. Smith provided key blocks against Seattle defenders on runs for Dalvin Cook and, after Cook's injury, Alexander Mattison. His receiving figures are down from last year's modest pace, but not to worry: Smith is proving to be harder and harder to take off the field. The catches and touchdowns will follow.— Robb Jeffries

Eric Wilson: The fourth-year Viking played perhaps his best game as a pro. Wilson was all over the field, from spying Russell Wilson to helping in pass coverage and stuffing the run. He was second to Eric Kendricks with six total tackles, including two for losses, as well as a sack and a key interception. The Vikings needed someone to step up in Anthony Barr's absence. Wilson is seizing his opportunity. — Jason Feldman

Thumbs down

GM Rick Spielman and Vikings coaches: Whatever troubles the Vikings have at this point of the season isn't on the players. And this has nothing to do with the decision to go for it on fourth-and-inches late in Sunday's game. The Vikings are starting two rookies at cornerback (who could well be really good d-backs down the road) because of the salary-cap trouble they put themselves in. They're starting a clearly overmatched Dru Samia at right guard because... well, no one is really sure why. Samia is Pro Football Focus' worst-rated guard in the league, yet he played 100% of the offensive snaps Sunday, while second-round draft pick Ezra Cleveland was relegated to four plays, all on special teams. In other words, Cleveland can't possibly be a worse option than Samia. The Vikings are 1-4. It's time to let the young kid play and learn, just as they're doing with their defensive backs. — Feldman

Gary Kubiak: I'll never question the aggressiveness of going for two while down by two, nor the decision to try to convert fourth-and-inches to win the game. I loved those calls, especially for a team struggling early on. But what on Earth were those two play calls themselves? Kirk Cousins looked completely unprepared to run a quarterback draw following the first Adam Thielen touchdown, and running the ball inside with Mattison instead of off tackle — where he had been feasting on the Seahawks defense — was a real head scratcher. — Jeffries



