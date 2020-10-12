The best way to not let early season MVP candidate Russell Wilson beat you?

Don't let him have the ball.

Minnesota employed that strategy Sunday, Oct. 11, to great effect, taking a 13-0 lead over Seattle into halftime.

The Vikings kept the chains moving in the first half, outsnapping the Seahawks 41-18, while picking up 15 first downs.

And when Wilson and Seattle had possession of the ball, the Vikings defense swarmed. Pass rushers sacked Wilson four times in the opening half, and forced the Pro Bowler to scramble on nearly every dropback.

Dalvin Cook scored the lone touchdown in the half, gaining 8 of his 94 yards on a run up the middle midway through the first quarter.