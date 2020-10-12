A late comeback from MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks kept their undefeated season alive, as the Minnesota Vikings slid to a 27-26 loss in a rain-soaked CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Oct. 11, 2020.

Trailing by five points, the veteran cornerback led his team on a 13-play, 94-yard drive, ending with a 6-yard strike to DK Metcalf to take the lead with 15 seconds left in the game.

Metcalf gave the Vikings secondary fits, finishing with 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilson threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, but it was his ability to extend plays with his legs that helped keep drives alive. He finished with 58 yards rushing.

A flurry of Seattle scores in the third quarter erased a 13-0 halftime lead for Minnesota, aided by a pair of Kirk Cousins turnovers.

To compound Minnesota's third-quarter struggles, running back Dalvin Cook exited the game with a leg injury. Backup Alexander Mattison filled in admirably in the loss, rushing for 112 yards.