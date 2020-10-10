The Gophers football team was more excited than normal after a typical Wednesday practice on Sept. 30 — especially with the first game still more than three weeks out.

That joy came when Rashod Bateman broke the news to teammates: The NCAA had reinstated the eligibility of Minnesota’s star receiver for the 2020 season.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said Bateman’s message was brief, the reaction loud.

“I can’t even put it into words,” the junior from Tifton, Ga., recalled on a video call with reporters Monday. “… It was definitely a big relief personally for me, but also being around my teammates and seeing how happy they (were) for me shows the connection and the bond that we have built here.”

The eight Big Ten defensive coordinators on Minnesota’s shortened and condensed schedule can be excused for not sharing that same elation. While they could have exhaled when Bateman turned pro, signed with an agent and received financial benefits after Aug. 4, they will be holding their breath as their scouting reports must now stress where the projected first-round NFL draft pick is on the field at all times and try to slow him down.

First up is highly regarded Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown when the 20th-ranked Wolverines come to play No. 25 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 24. Michigan’s top cornerback Ambry Thomas has opted out this season, but Bateman could see a lot of another talented Wolverines cornerback, Vincent Gray, when the teams play in two weeks.

“Rashod Bateman changes a lot of things,” Fleck said Monday. “Not necessarily maybe for our offense, but it changes things for opposing defenses. Having him in there is critical. It’s critical to have a player like that that people have to focus on.”

At the start of the 2019 season, opposing defenses put Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson atop scouting reports, and Bateman flourished, with three 100-yard games and four touchdowns in the four-game opening month.

In the season opener against South Dakota State, Bateman’s one-handed, 42-yard touchdown catch was the highlight play of the game. It came when Bateman’s double-move created separation on the Jackrabbits cornerback, and the safety was too late in sprinting over to provide help over the top.

As Bateman continued to stand out, he received more double coverages as the season progressed. But there was always the counterbalance of Johnson, who outproduced Bateman in catches (86 to 60), yards (1,318 to 1,219) and touchdowns (13 to 11).

But Bateman’s big-play ability — 20.3 yards per reception — led to him being named Big Ten receiver of the year. Johnson joined Bateman on the all-Big Ten first team, then he moved on to the NFL this fall, playing now for the Tampa Bay Bucs.

In spring practice, Fleck talked about Bateman assuming more of a Batman role and the need to find his Robin.

Also in March, Bateman was trying to find a deeper understanding of coverages while watching film with all-Big Ten second team quarterback Tanner Morgan and backup quarterback Zack Annexstad.

“I feel like that is another area where me and the receivers can grow a lot,” Bateman said after a spring practice. “… The more you learn coverages, the more efficient you will be in your route running.”

The first clearcut option for Bateman’s Robin this fall is Chris Autman-Bell, who had 28 receptions for 371 yards and five TDs last season. He showed up in big moments: with his miraculous back-of-the-end-zone grab in the comeback win over Fresno State in September and then his catch-and-run for a touchdown on a tunnel screen in the upset of then-No. 5 Penn State in November.

The top second option was Demetrius Douglas before he retired from football Monday. He had 14 receptions for 157 yards last season, including his own big moments, including two crucial grabs to convert on third-and-30 in the comeback victory over Georgia Southern.

Rising up the list of receivers are veterans Seth Green and Clay Geary, and true freshmen Doug Emilien and Daniel Jackson.

No other returning player from 2019 had more than four receptions last season. But one position group ripe for an injection of production is tight end, which never received much attention under former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Fleck broke down what the Gophers could do with different coverages during his radio show on KFAN this week. If a team plays Cover 1 with one safety over the top, it could give Bateman one-on-one coverage. If they play Cover 2 with two high safeties, that provides a better opportunity to run the ball. If they play Cover 4, Fleck said it opens up the post and slant routes, which the Gophers feasted on last season.

“There are so many different options when you have a playmaker like Rashod,” Fleck said on the radio. “He can expand the field vertically, horizontally. He’s a really good run blocker as well, and it allows for all of our other playmakers to be able to (thrive): If you are a running back, to have others out of the box, and if you are another wideout, to have multiple guys in the secondary focusing on somebody else. It does a lot.”

If Bateman stays healthy — he has yet to miss a game, but took out an insurance policy to protect himself against his NFL earning potential — he could be up for national awards, including the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best receiver. He will need to put up eye-catching stats to be considered.

“Not concerned about the numbers — never have,” Bateman said. “But I know I got a brother to the left of me. I know I got a brother to the right of me. Whether that is Tanner Morgan, Chris Autman-Bell, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Mohamed Ibrahim. If I can’t get the job done, somebody will.”