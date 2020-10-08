Some of the Minnesota Vikings’ top defensive players have been out this season due to injuries. And now all-pro linebacker Eric Kendricks is hurt.

Kendricks on Thursday missed a second straight day of practice due to a foot injury. It remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup for Sunday night’s game at Seattle.

The Vikings already are without Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr, who was lost for the season in Week 2 with a shoulder injury. Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter hasn’t played all season while on injured reserve with a neck injury, and it’s uncertain when he might return.

Also not practicing Thursday were cornerback Holton Hill (foot) and rookie wide receiver K.J. Osborn (hamstring). Hill was listed as limited in Wednesday’s workout while Osborn did not practice.

Listed as limited Thursday were cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and tackle Oli Udoh (finger).

Kendricks was asked about his injury in a conference call before the practice.

“Doing well,” he said. “Doing better. Obviously, had some issues with it but feel hopeful (of playing Sunday).”

Vikings co-offensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said Thursday that Kendricks has “even improved on the great season he had last year,’’ when he made the Pro Bowl in addition to being named all-pro.

Hill has been one of the top three cornerbacks in each of Minnesota’s four games. Osborn returned punts and kickoffs in the first two games and was inactive in Week 3 against Tennessee before returning to that role in last Sunday’s 31-23 win at Houston.

“It’s still a little early to tell right now, so we’ll probably use the entire week just to get him ready,” special teams coach Marwan Maalouf said before the practice about Osborn’s injury.

Maalouf said the decision to make Osborn inactive in Week 3 and have wide receiver Chad Beebe return punts and running back Ameer Abdullah bring back kickoffs was not based on the rookie’s “performance.’’ He said injuries on the team played a role in what players Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wanted to activate for that game.

Kneeling for anthem

Prior to this season, the Vikings never had a player kneel during the national anthem. They’ve had a number do it this season, including 11 before the game at Houston, but it hasn’t created much controversy.

Kendricks, who has kneeled this season, said there is more public awareness and understanding now during a year in which social-justice issues have been dominant in the news. Colin Kaepernick, then a San Francisco quarterback, became in 2016 the first NFL player to kneel during the anthem.

“I just feel like now it’s like I think people kind of now are more aware of the situations that are going on in America and maybe it’s just a little bit more respected than it was back then,’’ Kendricks said.

Kendricks said the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 played a key role in his decision this season to kneel.

“Have you seen the George Floyd video?” Kendricks said. “That’s one of the reasons. I’ll just leave it at that.’’

Briefly

–Adam Zimmer said linebacker Todd Davis is progressing well since being signed two weeks ago. He played just one defensive snap against Tennessee before being in for eight at Houston. Hardy Nickerson has started in the base defense, but it remains to be seen if that continues to be the case. “Hopefully, we can mix (Davis) in a little bit and utilize his skill set,’’ said Adam Zimmer.

–After averaged 42.7 yards net in 2019, punter Britton Colquitt is averaging just 37.5. Maalouf said it was “a little bit rough” the first two games because Colquitt “was experimenting with a couple different styles this offseason” and it hampered him with the preseason being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maalouf said the Vikings have backed off on the changes and his past two games have been better.

–Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak raved about running back Dalvin Cook, who ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. “He had some highlight runs, didn’t he?’’ Kubiak said. He called it “incredible” Cook breaking four tackles on a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.