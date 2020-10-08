Moss took the NFL by storm in 1998, catching 69 passes for 1,313 yards and an NFL-most 17 touchdowns. But he didn’t average 20 yards per catch, finishing at 19.0.

Through his first four NFL games, Jefferson has 16 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown, and he ranks second in the NFL in average yards per catch at 21.8. And several members of the Vikings’ 20-yards-per catch club have taken notice.

Only eight times in Minnesota’s 60-year history has a receiver had 25 or more receptions in a season and averaged 20 or more yards. Only three times has a receiver accomplished that with 40 or more catches. It never has been done by anyone with 50 or more receptions.

Jefferson is on pace to catch 64 passes, and John Gilliam is hoping he can finish with an average of more 20 yards per catch. Gilliam played for the Vikings from 1972-76, and in three of those seasons averaged 20 or more yards.

“He’s solid,” Gilliam said of Jefferson, taken out of LSU with the No. 22 pick in April’s draft. “He’s going to be a great NFL player. As a rookie, what he’s doing is outstanding. I’m wishing him the best, and I hope he can break my record.”

Gilliam has the top Vikings season for players with more than 40 receptions, averaging 22.0 yards on 47 in 1972. He also averaged 22.2 on 26 catches in 1974 and 21.6 on 42 receptions in 1973.

One of the most eye-popping statistical seasons in Vikings history belongs to Anthony Carter, who caught 38 passes in 1987 for a staggering average of 24.3 yards per catch. Carter appeared in just 12 games that year because he sat out the three strike-replacement games in a season that was shortened to 15 games.

Carter is looking forward to watching Jefferson play on national television Sunday night in Seattle.

“I’m going to keep my eye on him,” said Carter, who played for the Vikings from 1985-93. “I thought he was a great pick for the Vikings. He’s off to a great start. When you have two great receivers like they do, it’s hard to double-cover the other guy.”

Jefferson certainly benefits from having Adam Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, on the other side. Through four games, Thielen has 20 receptions for 284 yards, a 14.2 average and four touchdowns.

Jefferson didn’t start the first two games but has erupted in the past two for the Vikings (1-3). He had seven catches for 175 yards on Sept. 27 against Tennessee and four receptions for 103 yards in last Sunday’s 31-23 win at Houston.

“He’s just an instant star, so I would think the Vikings fans and coaches and everybody is really fired up about having him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

In the past two games, Jefferson really has stretched the field. That has opened things up for Dalvin Cook, who has rushed for 311 yards in the past two games, and others.

“We should probably get him some more catches, I guess,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “It just adds to the combination of the run and the play-action pass and the vertical passing game, which helps.”

Last year for national champion LSU, Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns but averaged a modest 13.9 yards per catch. That’s because he was playing in the slot rather than in his current role as an outside receiver.

“The thing about the slot position, you don’t get too many deep balls,” Jefferson said. “In college, my yards per catch probably would not be as high as it is now because I’m outside running deeper routes, running double moves and just throwing the ball downfield.”

In the past two games, Jefferson has caught six passes from Kirk Cousins of 25 yards or more, including a 71-yard touchdown against the Titans. He is second in the NFL in yards per catch behind Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, who is averaging 25.2 on 16 receptions.

The first receiver with a notable amount of catches to average 20 yards for the Vikings was Gene Washington, who averaged 21.1 on 39 receptions in 1969. Others to do it were Hassan Jones in 1986 (28 catches, 20.4 average), Kelly Campbell in 2003 (25, 20.9) and Bernard Berrian in 2008 (48, 20.1).

“Justin’s a great player,” said Washington, who played for Minnesota from 1967-72. “As a rookie, he’s doing really well. He’s got great speed, which is very important. It would be a great accomplishment if he could average 20 yards a catch.”