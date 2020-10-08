EAGAN, Minn. -- Since Mike Zimmer took over as coach in 2014, the Minnesota Vikings have beaten every NFC team except one.

That team is the Seattle Seahawks, who are 4-0 against Zimmer’s Vikings, including a playoff win after the 2015 season. Overall, the Vikings have lost six straight games against the Seahawks.

They have a chance to end that skid Sunday night at CenturyLink Field. The Vikings have lost four in a row there, but at least will have one thing they won’t have to contend with this time: There will be no fans on hand due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, Seattle’s famous 12s will be at home watching the game on television.

“That 12th man is real in Seattle,” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday, Oct. 7. “When we played there, that crowd noise was definitely an impact on what we had going on. … I think it might help us at the end of the day going against that type of environment.”

In each of the past two seasons, the Vikings lost on Monday Night Football in Seattle, falling 21-7 in December 2018 and 37-30 in December 2019. Now, they will show up on Sunday Night Football, but it will be a much different atmosphere.

“We still have to contend with a really good team, really good defense, well-coached group, and it’ll be a great challenge for us,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

Indeed it will be. The Vikings are 1-3, the Seahawks 4-0.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Cousins said. “Any time you can go on the road and play a really good football team, you have a great opportunity to do something special.”

For the Vikings to win, Cousins likely will need to play much better than he has the past two seasons at Seattle. Cousins has a passer rating of 101.4 in his three seasons with the Vikings, but his rating was 89.0 against the Seahawks in 2018 and 87.2 in 2019.

On defense, the Vikings will try to slow quarterback Russell Wilson, perhaps the leading candidate through four games for NFL MVP. He leads the league with 16 touchdown passes and with a staggering passer rating of 136.7.

“They’ve changed a little bit,” Zimmer said. “They’re obviously letting Russell Wilson be more explosive.”

The Seahawks are second in the NFL in scoring with an average of 35.5 points per game, but they have been vulnerable on defense. They’re 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 27.3 points each game.

In their two previous home games, the Seahawks didn’t have their fans to rattle opposing quarterbacks. They beat New England 35-30 in Week 2 and Dallas 38-31 in Week 3.

“It makes a big difference,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of not having the 12s on hand. “The whole experience has been evened out throughout the league. When we’ve gone on the road, there’s been no factor at all. … So, it’s down to more pure football, and it’s not at all about the venue.”

And just maybe that could help the Vikings on Sunday. They haven’t won in Seattle since a 31-13 victory in 2006.

“It will be different, for sure, and different hopefully helping the visiting team in a good way,” said tackle Brian O’Neill.