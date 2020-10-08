However, Vikings all-pro linebacker Eric Kendricks sat out the workout due to a foot injury. Also out was rookie wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who has a hamstring injury.

The Vikings play at Seattle on Sunday night.

Guard Pat Elflein, who is eligible to come off injured reserve after missing three games, again did work on the side of the field. A source had said after Elflein was placed on injured reserve that he would miss more than the minimum of three games due to a torn ligament in his thumb.

The Vikings on Wednesday also listed as limited in practice wide receiver Adam Thielen (shoulder), cornerbacks Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) and tackle Oli Udoh (finger). Boyd said out last Sunday’s 31-23 win at Houston.

Hughes was hurt Sept. 20 at Indianapolis and missed games against Tennessee on Sept. 27 and against the Texans. With Hughes and Boyd having been out and with rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler having missed two games with a rib injury before returning at Houston, the Vikings have had to change their cornerback rotation this season regularly. But they could have all their cornerbacks available against the Seahawks, including rookie Jeff Gladney.

“These young guys are getting better,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “Gladney has probably got the most on his plate because he’s got to do nickel and outside, but I thought Holton did a much better job (last) week and Dantzler going in there, I thought he made some good plays.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said star safety Jamal Adams will miss his second straight game Sunday due to a groin injury.

Briefly

With games this season having a limited number or no fans, quarterback Kirk Cousins said it makes a big difference in calling plays in the huddle. “I’m used to saying it at the top my lungs in an away stadium,” he said. With no fans allowed in Seattle, Cousins said he’ll call plays “with some level of quiet and calm” and will have linemen block him “so the defense can’t read my lips.”

Hall of fame coach Tony Dungy, who starred at the University of Minnesota and was Vikings defensive coordinator from 1992-95, led a virtual pre-game chapel service on the eve of the game against the Texans. “He did a great job,” Cousins said. “He spoke from the heart.”

The NFL on Wednesday changed what had been ruled a team sack at Houston to one for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. That gives Ngakoue four sacks this season, tied for 10th in the NFL.