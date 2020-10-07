EAGAN, Minn. -- Brian O’Neill is the starting right tackle for the Minnesota Vikings. Sometimes, though, he’s as giddy as a fan watching on television.

Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 424 yards. He has made multiple spectacular plays this season, including one in which he broke four tackles on 7-yard touchdown run around left end in last Sunday’s 31-23 victory at Houston.

“Sometimes, they’ll play the replay on the scoreboard and you’ll kind of look at it and you’ll be like, ‘Did he really do that?’ ” O’Neill said Wednesday.

Cook next takes his show to Seattle for Sunday night’s game at CenturyLink Field. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been watching tape of Cook this week, and he, too, at times has been in awe.

“He’s a great player,” Carroll said. “He’s so explosive and so creative with his movement and his vision. … You can see him burst, bounce the ball outside, bring the ball totally against the grain of the play, break tackles.”

The Vikings have lost six straight games to the Seahawks, including a playoff game after the 2015 season. But their latest lost might not have happened had Cook not been injured.

Early in the second half of a Week 13 game last December at Seattle, the score was tied 17-17 when Cook was hit by Rasheem Green and lost a fumble. He aggravated a chest injury on the play and missed the rest of the game. The injury seemed to deflate the Vikings, who gave up 17 straight points and lost 37-30.

“It’s all about being on the field for my teammates,” Cook said Wednesday. “If I was out there (in last year’s game), I could have done this, I could have done that. But I just want to be out there for my team, and that’s the main goal.”

Cook has dealt with lots of injuries in his first three seasons. He missed the final 12 games as a rookie in 2017 due to a torn ACL, sat out five games in 2018 with hamstring issues, then missed two full games and nearly two full halves of two others last year with chest and shoulder injuries.

With all of that in mind, Cook spent the offseason putting on more muscle in a quest to help him avoid injuries.

“I got a chance to work on a lot of things. Putting on some more muscle and putting it on the right way was key for me,” he said. “Just sustaining, being consistent, and I think that’s helping me.”

Cook signed a five-year, $63 million extension on Sept. 12, the day before the regular-season opener against Green Bay, putting him under contract through 2025. In the first two games of the season, with the Vikings falling behind early in losses to the Packers and at Indianapolis, Cook carried just 26 times for 113 yards.

But the Vikings have made Cook a focal point of the past two games. He had a career-high 181 yards in a 31-30 loss to Tennessee on Sept. 27. Then he ran for 130 yards against the Texans, giving him 311 yards over the past two games, the best two-game output of his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cook has broken 21 tackles this season, more than any other running back in the NFL, and his 10 at Houston tied for the most by a back in any game this season.

“Breaking tackles is another way to get my team extra downs, to get my team a chance to go score a touchdown,” he said. “So, whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to put a lot on the line for this team.”

If Cook can stay healthy, he has a shot at becoming the first Vikings back to win the rushing title since Adrian Peterson in 2015. Through four games, he has a 50-yard lead over Green Bay’s Aaron Jones.

“It’s early in the year,” Cook said. “I have to keep stacking them up and keep helping my teammates win football games, The individual stats, me personally, I never set out to set goals for myself. I always just wanted to win a championship, and leading the league would probably help us as much as I can to get where we need to go. That would be great for us.”

In the meantime, O’Neill will keep cheering on Cook, including when watching replays.

“There’s definitely those moments where you catch it and you’re just like (in awe), and it’s pretty cool,” O’Neill said.