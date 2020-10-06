The Vikings were hoping to sell tickets for the Oct. 18 game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons, but that won’t happen.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that due to the “continued COVID infection rates in Minnesota,” there will be no fans at that game other than 250 family members of Vikings personnel.

A state ordinance during the coronavirus pandemic does not allow for more than 250 to attend indoor gatherings.

Chief operating officer Andrew Miller told the Pioneer Press on Sept. 27 that the Vikings “were hoping to bring fans back” for the game against the Falcons. The Vikings were hoping to implement a system of multiple pods of 250 fans for that game.

The Vikings had no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Sept. 13 opener against Green Bay and then tested out having 250 family members of Vikings personnel at the Sept. 27 game against Tennessee.

After Oct. 18, the next scheduled home game for Minnesota is Nov. 8 against Detroit.

“(The Vikings) will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing our plan to safety host a limited number of fans later this season,” the Vikings’ statement read.

For road games this season, the Vikings (1-3) played before 2,500 fans at Indianapolis in Week 2 and 13,300 at Houston last Sunday. No fans will be permitted at Sunday night’s game in Seattle.

Vikings again protect kicker

For the fifth straight week, the Vikings have protected practice-squad kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The rule on protections allows teams any week to sign a player to a 53-man roster off another team’s practice squad on Monday or on Tuesday up to 3 p.m. But if a player is then protected, he can’t be signed away for the remainder of that week through Sunday.

McLaughlin played in 11 games a rookie last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco and Indianapolis. He is considered by some to be one of the top kickers who could be available if a team needs one.

Extra money for Iloka

Being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster each of the past two weeks has put an extra $99,528 in the pocket of Vikings safety George Iloka.

Practice-squad players elevated for a game get a check for the week at the NFL minimum salary in their classification rather than their practice-squad salary. So Iloka in each of the past two weeks has received a check for $61,764 rather than for $12,000.