HOUSTON — Danielle Hunter’s personal trainer said he has recommended to the Vikings star defensive end that he sit out the remainder of the season because of his neck injury.

Hunter hasn’t practiced since Aug. 14 and was put on injured reserve Sept. 9, four days before the start of the regular season. He has missed all four games for the Vikings (1-3), who picked up their first victory on Sunday, 31-23 over the Texans in Houston.

James Cooper has been the trainer for the Houston product since he entered the NFL in 2015. He also is the longtime trainer for Detroit Lions running back and former Vikings star Adrian Peterson, also a Houston resident.

Cooper confirmed multiple reports that Hunter, 25, has a herniated disk in his neck. He confirmed last week’s Pioneer Press report that a doctor in New York, where Hunter went last week for a second opinion, recommended he not play again this season.

“I just gave (Hunter) my opinion that it’s best to try to let it heal naturally,” Cooper said in an interview this week at O Athletik, the fitness club in Houston in which he and Peterson are two of the four owners. “He’s young. He has his entire career in front of him. I’ve given him my opinion that I would sit out the rest of the season.”

Cooper believes the best option would be for Hunter to continue to rest and, if the injury hasn’t fully healed by January, then consider surgery.

“I wouldn’t advise surgery right away,” Cooper said. “If there’s a chance for it to heal naturally, then I would do that. … But then, if it comes down to January, you’ve got the offseason (to recover from surgery).”

David Chao, a team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years who is known as the “Pro Football Doc,” told the Pioneer Press last week that surgery for a herniated disk would entail a recovery period of three to four months. Chao has no inside knowledge of Hunter’s case.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last week that Hunter went to New York to get a “second opinion” but provided no other details, including what his injury is. Cooper said he does not know if the doctor at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where the two-time Pro Bowl selection went, suggested surgery but said it is “correct” that the recommendation was he not play again this season.

Obviously, that wasn’t the answer Hunter was hoping to get.

“He wants to play,” Cooper said. “He’s like any warrior. He wants to be on the field. But when you do that, that can turn scary, too.

“Obviously, it could get worse because you’re talking about your spine. I mean, he’s not going to end up in a wheelchair or anything, but, yes, it can turn really, really bad in his position. There’s a lot of clubbing and a lot trench stuff (at defensive end), and you’re falling, too.”

Cooper said Hunter is looking at all options before any decision is made on his status for this season.

“He just wants to make the right, informed decision,” Cooper said. “So, you’ve got to get enough information and you’ve got to make a real decision. … But his spirits are good. He’s young enough to bounce back.”

Hunter has made the past two Pro Bowls and has 14 1/2 sacks in each of the past two seasons. He has 54 1/2 career sacks, and last year became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks.

According to OvertheCap.com, Hunter, who signed a five-year, $72 million contract extension in July 2018, is just the NFL’s 17th-highest paid edge rusher based on his average salary per year of $14.4 million. However, Cooper stressed that salary has nothing to do with Hunter’s situation.

“This is not a money thing,” Cooper said. “It’s about being able to be there for the Vikings.”

With the Vikings knowing they would be without Hunter to start the season, they acquired former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville on Aug. 31. Ngakoue has said the hope is for Minnesota to eventually have the best defensive-end duo in the NFL.