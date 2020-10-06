BEMIDJI -- As Friday nights passed quietly throughout the fall season, the Bemidji High School football team figured it would be sidelined until spring. But now with a season opener just days away, the Lumberjacks are ready to return to the gridiron.

“(Our focus) is more senior-based, knowing they only have six opportunities,” BHS head coach Bryan Stoffel said. “To make the most of them is what we’ve been stressing. They get a second chance at this fall football season, and there’s not many times in life you get second chances.”

The shortened regular season features six games. First on the schedule is Andover, who will visit Chet Anderson Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Oct. 9.

“They’re a proud program with a history of success, as are we,” Stoffel said. “When you get two teams that are very similar, the turnover battle is going to be absolutely key, (plus) limiting mistakes on your side of the ball. … Then I think we’ll be sitting pretty at the end of the game.”

The Huskies have a new head coach in Thomas Develice, as do the Lumberjacks in Stoffel. As the latter prepares for the former, his focus falls more on his own program.

“It’s kind of hard to (game plan) just because there are so many unknowns with a new head coach. That could be offensively, defensively, all of the above,” Stoffel said. “The main thing we try to focus on is ourselves and making sure we execute what we want to do, offensively and defensively.”

BHS finished 8-2 a year ago, while Andover went 5-5. They opened the season against each other in an instant classic, which culminated with Bemidji escaping with a wild 28-27 win thanks to a last-minute, game-winning drive. It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Now back for the second matchup in as many years, Stoffel will rely on his go-to players to start the new year 1-0.

“Offensively, (our goal) is to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands as often as we can and let those guys get into the open field,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of offensive weapons, and we’re trying to spread the ball around and get the ball to all those guys. Defensively, it’ll be recognizing what the other team is doing as soon as possible.

“… I think the kids are dialed in. They’ve had a great week of practice thus far, and I think they’re ready to make the most out of their opportunity.”