EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler is finally back from a rib injury that forced him to miss a couple of games.

He still has a lot to learn.

While the Vikings were happy to get Dantzler back onto the field for Sunday’s 31-23 victory over Houston Texans, he was part of a miscommunication with safety George Iloka that resulted in speedy receiver Will Fuller scoring early in the third quarter.

“It was a miscommunication,” Dantzler said. “We just had to put that play past us and move forward. You’re going to make mistake. You have to build from that mistake, and that’s what we did.”

The first month of his NFL career has been a rough go for Dantzler. He got torched by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his debut game last month, then he missed the next two games, against Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Asked how he stayed prepared during his absence, Dantzler credited cornerbacks coach Daronte Jones for staying on him.

“He did a great job to make sure I was still always prepared,” Dantzler said. “Just watching my film, going over my plays, and taking notes knowing I wasn’t playing.”

As for his rib injury, Dantzler credited Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman for helping him recover as fast as possible. He added that he wasn’t worried despite appearing to re-injure himself early in Sunday’s game.

“It was a stinger,” Dantzler said. “I fought through it, and it went away, so I got back on the field and contributed to the win.”

While there is still obvious room for improvement, Dantzler said he’s getting increasingly comfortable with his role on the defense. And, of course, winning always helps.

“It was a great feeling,” Dantzler said. “We came up short a few times. It was a great feeling to finally pull it off. We just have to build that fire and continue to win.”

Thielen's griddy

In an ode to rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, veteran Adam Thielen hit The Griddy in the end zone after scoring a touchdown Sunday.

“We’ve been joking about that since he got here,” Thielen said. “He’s been trying to coach me up.”

What did Jefferson think?

“I was dying laughing,” Jefferson said. “It’s funny that he has that energy.”

Asked about the dance itself, Thielen said Jefferson has been coaching him up after practice.

“He makes me do it, that’s why I do it,” Thielen said with a laugh. “Just trying to give full effort and have fun while I’m doing it. That’s what I love about him as well. He’s serious. He’s a competitor. He wants to win. He’s also not afraid to have fun.”

Trash talk

With no fans in some stadiums across the NFL, hot mics have picked up trash talk here and there. A perfect example came Sunday when Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers was caught chirping at Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith.

Asked whether the circumstances have created more trash talk or less this season, Thielen replied, “I guess I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest.”

“It’s always part of the game,” he said. “We’re out there competing. We’re trying to get ourselves pumped up. We’re trying to get our teammates pumped up. That’s part of the game. It’s definitely different with not knowing when the TV is going to catch it or not.”