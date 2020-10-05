Thumbs up

Dalvin Cook: Cook has the strongest case of any non-quarterback for MVP through four games, and his game at Houston was more of the same. It wasn't just the 146 total yards, it was how he did it: full-throttle, smashing into and off of defenders with little-to-no care about their well-being. It was a Marshawn Lynch-esque performance, as Cook was able to stay upright to turn seemingly short gains into something more substantial. The running game unlocked the passing game, which has been coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak's goal all season. Speaking of the passing game ...

Jeff Gladney: The first-round pick showed up to play on Sunday, and with fellow corners Mike Hughes and Kris Boyd out with injury, that was half the battle. But the former TCU Horned Frog demonstrated signs of growth, playing a more physical game against Houston's wide receivers. He also defended the run well. Yes, he was burned on a 43-yard bomb to Will Fuller. But, for a rookie, he gets a positive grade for a secondary desperate for its young players to step up.

Thumbs down

Dan Chisena: The special teams player had some bright moments on punt coverage duty, as his elite speed makes him an ideal gunner. In fact, his speed played a big factor on his fumble recovery. But he could have made an even bigger impact if he could wrap up a returner instead of bounce off of them. He's a special teams ace in the making, but Sunday, he left too many opportunities for Texans return man DeAndre Carter. Thankfully, Carter didn't cash in.

Adam Thielen: Yes, I am getting incredibly nitpicky. Yes, Thielen caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. But on Minnesota's final real drive — before kneeling the ball to ice the game — Thielen had a chance to secure the game for the Vikings. On third down, a deep pass to Thielen along the sideline and was underthrown by Kirk Cousins. The ball ended up hitting cornerback Bradley Roby in the back, as he was unaware of the ball's arrival. If Thielen slows down his stride a bit, Roby plows into him, defensive pass interference is called and Minnesota doesn't need a goal-to-go stop to finish off the win.