HOUSTON — Quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bounceback game Sunday, Oct. 4, generating no turnovers as the Vikings trounced the Houston Texans 31-23 at NRG Stadium.

Receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson both eclipsed 100 yards receiving as they saw the bulk of Cousins' targets. Thielen had a late third-quarter touchdown from Cousins, who completed 16 of 22 attempts for 260 yards and no interceptions.

The Vikings (1-3) built a 17-6 lead in the first half primarily on the ground with running back Dalvin Cook. He scored twice in the first half en route to 130 rushing yards.

Minnesota's defense allowed the Texans (0-4) to rally, but a big goal line stand — aided by a run stop by safety George Iloka, who took over at safety in the second quarter when Harrison Smith was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit — secured the win for the Vikings late in the fourth quarter.