MINNEAPOLIS -- The biggest turning point in the P.J. Fleck era of Gophers football is when the second-year head coach fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith in November 2018.

Fleck’s teams were 9-12 over two seasons after a blowout loss to Illinois, and nearly 100 programs nationwide were giving up fewer points per game than Minnesota.

The boat was, if you will, sinking.

Enter, Joe Cool.

Promoted on a Sunday and needing a win the following Saturday, new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi turned Minnesota’s defense around on a dime. The Gophers have gone 14-3 since Rossi’s promotion and his veteran-laden defense was in the top 10 in 2019.

But seven starters have since exited, including four NFL draft picks. So, to make the Gophers a perennial Top 25 program and Big Ten West contender playing in the biggest bowls, Rossi and Fleck will need to fill holes at all three levels of its defense. They have to do it without spring practices, canceled due to coronavirus, and in a stop-and-start fall and a three-week training “camp” race to the Oct. 24 season opener against Michigan.

Gone are unanimous All-American safety Antoine Winfield Jr., linebackers Kamal Martin and Thomas Barber, nickel back Chris Williamson, defensive end Carter Coughlin and more key players.

Incoming players are top-rated recruit Tyler Nubin at free safety, heady Mariano Sori-Marin at middle linebacker and freak athlete Boye Mafe at rush end.

If the Gophers match or exceed last year’s success on the field,, Rossi’s name cred could grow on a national scale.

Rossi’s immediate challenge will be to fill the gaps, just like he did on short notice before the program’s line of demarcation: the bounce-back win over Purdue in 2018. That jumpstarted a 3-1 finish, including an upset of Wisconsin at Camp Randall and win over Georgia Tech’s pesky option offense in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Rossi knew by age 14 that he wanted to be a coach. Playing center on a single-wing offense, his coach solicited him to teach younger kids how to play the position. He was hooked.

Rossi then had to overcome a scary injury playing baseball at 16 when he fouled a pitch off the handle of the bat and the ball hit him in the face, leaving him legally blind in his left eye.

“If I were able to close my (right) eye, I can’t see your face,” Rossi said. “It’s all gray, but (overall) it doesn’t impact me anymore than just being annoying.”

As a freshman defensive lineman at Division III Allegheny College, Rossi sat across the lunch table from a senior who showed him a way into coaching fraternity. It was Robb Smith.

“I hear you want to coach,” Smith asked Rossi. “… I have a job in the football office. I break down film. I do opponent study. I’m leaving. That job is going to be open.”

In only his third year in the profession, Rossi became defensive coordinator at Thiel College, a small Division III school in Pennsylvania. It was the first of three stints leading defenses, including at Maine and Rutgers, where he was fired along with head coach Kyle Flood in 2015.

Rossi took the next year off and visited 17 schools, ranging from the SEC to high school. He primarily learned he was not far off.

“The biggest thing was there is never a magic bullet, but the thing was a lot of the things that we were doing had value and were reinforced,” Rossi said. “The other thing was it gave you more appreciation for coaching and the job.”

Blake Cashman, the Gophers’ lone NFL draft pick in 2019, said little changed schematically after the ole! performance at Illinois.

“We started striking guys,” Cashman said about setting an edge in the run game. “We simplified a few things in our coverage, and sometimes at the end of the day, change sparks a little bit more energy and a higher focus. I think people were locked in.”

Rossi rose from quality control coach at Minnesota in 2017 to defensive line coach in 2018, adding linebacker coach to his defensive coordinator duties midstream. The promotion coincided with his wife Lynsey giving birth to their second son. He approached the job differently when reaching this latest rung.

“As you climb, you lose a little bit of the relationships and how important those things are,” Rossi said in an interview with the Pioneer Press in July 2019. “Because, as a young coach you are worried about developing and climbing in your career, and that time off and going and spending time to view and watch, it gives you an appreciation for the job.

“What I said was, look, I’m going to focus more time on the relationships with the players and less time on the scheme,” he said. “As crazy as that sounds. But when you invest in the people, the funny thing is you end of getting more out of them even if there is less time on the X and O, there is more gained by the relationships and the connection, that was the biggest thing that I took away from the time off. That was positive” in 2018.

If he’s not “Joe Cool,” he’s at least more Joe Even Keel. While that doesn’t roll off the tongue, the 41-year-old is trying not to get too high after the Gophers’ historic success last season. Minnesota was 10th in the nation allowing 306 yards per game and seventh in giving up only 42 plays for more than 20 yards.

“When I was young, I used to yell a lot,” Rossi said. “I didn’t think it was yelling, but it was probably perceived as yelling. I don’t necessarily do that as much anymore because I don’t necessarily think that is as effective. There are still high expectations and high standards, and guys are going to be held accountable, but I go about it differently.”

A college football team is a melting pot, with players from different socio-economic backgrounds and family structures mixed together. Rossi treats them with more care than before.

“The biggest thing for me is finding out who they are and what makes them tick and how to help them be the best they can be,” he said. “I’ve seen guys that are similar to each other, and I’ve seen guys under the right circumstances flourish, and I’ve seen the same guy fail out or get thrown off the team. Usually the difference between those two guys is how they are handled when they are here. I’m not talking about Minnesota; I’m talking about college football in general.

“If a guy can make a connection with them, a lot of times I see that guy flourish. If I don’t, I see them fall by the wayside and have things that aren’t necessarily what you want to see happen. That is what’s cool about college football: You get to have an impact on young players.”

Now Rossi will have to meld a new group. He has been grooming Sori-Marin, who played all three linebacker spots last season.

“It helped me understand the defense better,” Sori-Marin said in March before spring ball was cancelled. “It’s easy to know one spot, but if you know what the guy to your left is doing and what the guy to your right is doing, it just gives you a better understanding of where people are on the field and where your help is going to be. It makes you a better player, and it makes you a better leader.”

At Rutgers, Rossi learned a key lesson from then-offensive coordinator Ralph Friedgen, who has a successful run as Maryland’s head coach in the 2000s. When they first met, Rossi wanted to know what offensive style they would have.

“He said, ‘I don’t know yet. I got to see who we have.’ It’s a little different on offense because it’s so player-oriented, but that still kind of plays defensively,” Rossi said. “Hey, lets sit down and look at who our guys are, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and then go from there. We’ve run a lot of different things over the years. What is going to be best for this group of guys?”

For the Gophers, that will be relying on lockdown all-Big Ten caliber cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Coney Durr, as well as returning safety Jordan Howden and nose tackle Micah Dew-Treadway.

Rossi will call the shots.