HOUSTON — The Minnesota Vikings will have only four cornerbacks in uniform in Sunday’s game against Houston at NRG Stadium.

Minnesota on Saturday downgraded to out Kris Boyd (hamstring), who had been listed as doubtful on Friday. That follows cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) having been ruled out Friday.

The Vikings on Saturday also downgraded wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to out due to an illness and elevated safety George Iloka from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Cornerbacks in uniform will be starters Cameron Dantzler and Holton Hill, nickel back Jeff Gladney and rookie Harrison Hand. However, Iloka also can play the nickel if that is needed.

Dantzler will return after missing two games with a rib injury. Hughes will sit out a second straight game.

Hand, a fifth-round pick from Temple, was inactive for the first two games and played 17 snaps on special teams in last Sunday’s 31-30 loss to Tennessee. He has yet to have an NFL snap on defense.

The Vikings considered signing Mark Fields II off the practice squad to the 53-man roster but decided against it because they would have had to make a roster move to make room for him. Fields was elevated from the practice squad the previous two weeks but could not be elevated again.

A new NFL rule allows a player to be elevated from the practice squad up to twice per season and returned to the squad without going through waivers. Iloka, who was brought up for the Tennessee game, also cannot be elevated again this season.

Sharpe will sit out his second straight game. He was inactive against the Titans, with Chad Beebe having moved ahead of him to become the No. 4 wide receiver.