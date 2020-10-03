He was utterly dominant last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown, and he wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of him building on his standout performance.

Not even the coronavirus.

While the Vikings had to shut down their team facility for a couple of days this week after multiple players on the Titans tested positive for COVID-19, Cook still made sure to get in as much work as possible.

“I just went to my gym in my building and I just tried to get a heavy sweat in,” Cook said. “You can’t waste a day. You can’t be behind. We are adults at the end of the day. It’s up to us to be ready to play in the game. I tried to take it upon myself and be ready.”

Just how ready Cook is remains to be seen. That will be determined Sunday when the Vikings take on the Houston Texans with kickoff set for noon at NRG Stadium.

“I think the coaches did a great job of scheduling this week and making it about us and not about what was going on in the world,” Cook said. “It’s all about us going out and executing on Sundays. The coaches made it about that and going to get a win. We can’t control what’s going on on the outside. We only can just deal with the circumstances and bear with them.”

Asked about his performance last week, Cook pointed to the fact that he was having fun on the field. He said if he’s doing that, everything else usually falls into place.

“I don’t get caught up in checking the stats and seeing where I’m at,” Cook said. “I feel like we got in the rhythm of making plays, which we hadn’t been getting into previously before that. It goes to show, we get in that rhythm, we could be something to reckon with on that field."

As for going up against the Texans, who rank dead last against the run, Cook sees it as an opportunity to keep things trending in the right direction. Not that he’s taking anything for granted.

“That’s our main goal,” Cook said. “It don’t matter, the statistics if they’re last or not, they’re still an NFL team, and they’ve got guy that can make plays. We got to go out there and treat them like they’re first or whatever. We have to go out there and execute at a high level and go win this football game.’’