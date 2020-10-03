After a week of distractions, the Vikings are ready to head to Houston.

The Vikings practiced for a second straight day Friday after announcing before the workout that, through Thursday testing, they still have had no positive tests during the week for coronavirus.

Minnesota did not practice Wednesday because the TCO Performance Center was closed after Tennessee, the opponent last Sunday, reported positive tests on three players and eight team personnel. The facility closed Tuesday morning and reopened Thursday morning.

The Vikings will leave Saturday for Sunday’s game at Houston. They condensed their practice week into workouts on Thursday and Friday, and head coach Mike Zimmer said they also will do some additional work Saturday. Usually, only a walkthrough is held Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the way they handled things,’’ Zimmer said of his players. “There hasn’t been, really, any complaining. We’ve obviously had to do a lot of extra things that we don’t normally do.’’

Safety Harrison Smith said the Vikings expected that there would be distractions this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all knew these things were possible throughout this season with everything going on,’’ Smith said. “Just rolling with it. I think our organization did a great job just getting the week organized.’’

Wednesday is usually a key day of practice leading up to a Sunday game. With the Vikings not permitted into the facility for part of the week, running back Dalvin Cook said he still made good use of the day.

“I just went to my gym in my building and I just tried to get a heavy sweat in,’’ Cook said. “You can’t waste a day, you can’t be behind. We’re adults at the end of the day. It’s up to you to be ready to play in the game. I tried to take it upon myself and be ready.’’

Just what they need

The Vikings never have lost to the Texans since they entered the NFL in 2002, going 4-0 in the series. The Vikings won the last meeting 31-13 at home in 2016, and their last game in Houston was a 23-6 victory in 2012.

After a rough start to the season, the Vikings’ offense looked much better in last Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards, and rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards.

The defense, though, remains a significant concern. The Vikings are 30th in the NFL in total defense, and on Sunday they will be without three injured starters: cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), defensive end Danielle Hunter (injured reserve) and linebacker Anthony Barr (out for the season). But they will get back starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler (rib) after two missed games.

The winless Texans have had a tough schedule to open the season, and losing 34-20 at Kansas City, 33-16 to Baltimore and 28-21 at Pittsburgh. Those teams are a combined 8-1.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown for 792 yards and four touchdowns in three games but has three interceptions. The Texans have struggled running the ball, averaging just 66 yards per game.

Second opinion

It’s uncertain if Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter, who has a neck injury, will play this season.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that Hunter, who is on injured reserve, was in New York this week to get a “second opinion.” A source said Hunter was at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and a recommendation was made that he not play this season. It remains to be seen what will happen with Hunter, who on Sunday at Houston will miss his fourth straight game.

The source confirmed a report by NFL Media last weekend that Hunter, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has a herniated disc in his neck. The Vikings have not disclosed his injury. When asked if Hunter has a neck injury, Zimmer said, “I don’t know.”

Hunter replied to a tweet on what the source told the Pioneer Press by writing, “Interesting.”

Earlier Friday, a former NFL team doctor speculated that Hunter could need surgery on his neck, which likely would end his season.