EAGAN, Minn. -- It was anticipated that the retooled Minnesota Vikings might run into a speed bump this season. As it turned out, they’ve landed in a ditch.

The Vikings are 0-3 for the first time since 2013. They’ve allowed 102 points, the most in their 60-year history for the first three games of a season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ six interceptions are as many as he threw all of last year.

“No one would have expected the Vikings to be 0-3,” said NFL analyst Joe Theismann, who won Super Bowl XVII as Washington’s quarterback. “You haven’t gotten the play out of the people that you expected to play better, and that has to change.”

It might not get much better anytime soon. The Vikings are 4 1/2-point underdogs for Sunday’s game at Houston, despite the Texans getting off to a similarly dreadful 0-3 start. After that, two of the Vikings’ next three games are also on the road, against heavyweights Seattle on Oct. 11 and Green Bay on Nov. 1.

That leads to the question: What would a disastrous Vikings season mean to the future of the franchise?

It would take a crash of immense proportions for the Wilf ownership group to get rid of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer after the season. Both had one year left on their contracts before signing three-year extensions during training camp.

But a bad season certainly could lead to the salary-cap-challenged team moving on from more veterans after the season. And it wouldn’t be out the realm of possibility that Cousins, in his third season with the Vikings, could end up being one of those veterans going elsewhere.

After a 10-6 season in 2019, which included a playoff win, the Vikings released, traded or did not bring back as free agents a number of notable players, and money played a role in most of the moves. Those who departed included defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and guard Josh Kline.

The Vikings signed only one notable free agent, nose tackle Michael Pierce, but he opted out of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and his respiratory issues. They selected 15 players in the NFL draft, the most since the event went to a seven-round format in 1994.

Despite losing so many veterans, and their rookies missing out on on-field spring drills and preseason games because of the pandemic, Spielman and Zimmer spoke with surprising optimism entering the season. Team press releases sent out after their extensions talked about the Vikings’ continuing goal to win their first Super Bowl.

But the Vikings now look as far away from being a Super Bowl team since 2014, when they went 7-9 in Zimmer’s first season.

“Making the playoffs is a huge concern right now,” said Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich, a former Vikings player and assistant coach. “Go take a look at the … four times (before) when the Vikings started 0-3. They didn’t make the playoffs. … What ends up happening is your margin of error disappears. … I expect them to get better because they’re young, but the problem is you have no room for error.”

The playoffs have been expanded from six to seven teams this season in each conference, but that might not help the Vikings. Their offensive line has struggled to protect Cousins. Their young cornerbacks have given up multiple big plays. Their defensive line hasn’t generated much of a pass rush.

Yes, there have been injuries. Star defensive end Danielle Hunter (neck) is on injured reserve and will miss his fourth straight game Sunday. Guard Pat Elflein (thumb) is on injured reserve and will miss his third in a row. Linebacker Anthony Barr (shoulder) was lost for the season in Week 2. And cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) have been banged up.

But injuries couldn’t be used as an excuse in the two ugly losses that started the season: 43-34 to Green Bay and 28-11 at Indianapolis. At least the Vikings were better in last Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to Tennessee.

If the losses continue to mount, so will speculation about what could happen during the offseason. Due to the pandemic, next season’s salary cap will shrink from $188.2 million to as low as $175 million.

Analyst Jason Fitzgerald, who runs the site OvertheCap.com, has talked to league cap experts, and at this point he is projecting the cap will be $176 million. He has the Vikings now at more than $8 million over the cap for 2021.

And that doesn’t count money they might want to spend on impending free agents Yannick Ngakoue, a defensive end making $12 million this season; Anthony Harris, a safety earning $11.441 million on the franchise tag, and linebacker Eric Wilson, who is making $3.259 million but could be in line for a big raise now that he is playing much more because of the loss of Barr.

The Vikings acquired Ngakoue from Jacksonville on Aug. 31 when he agreed to take a pay cut from the franchise tag he was under ($17.778 million) with the Jaguars. Two weeks later, the Vikings then handed out big bucks to running back Dalvin Cook, signing him to a five-year, $63 million extension. Fitzgerald said the better business decision might have been to wait until after the season to place a franchise tag on Cook for roughly $8 million and have more flexibility moving forward.

The moves surprised Fitzgerald because the Vikings previously hadn’t spent a lot of money for the 2021 season. They did sign Cousins to a two-year, $66 million extension in March, taking him through 2022, but that move enabled them to save $10 million under the cap for 2020.

“I thought their decisions at the end of the summer were kind of strange because you kind of dumped some money in part to get your roster numbers back in order and then you make the trade for Ngakoue, which they probably considered good value, and they realized Hunter was going to miss at least the beginning of the season,” Fitzgerald said. “But it’s pretty expensive spending, and then you add on Dalvin Cook.

“It was clearly a win-now strategy when you add Ngakoue and then you add on the Cook extension because it was a case of, ‘Let’s not upset the apple cart and keep everybody happy.’ And now they’re sitting at 0-3. They’ve locked themselves into Cook a little bit at this point, and it looks like they’re blowing money on a pass rusher for a defense that isn’t very good.”

The Vikings gave up a 2021 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 fifth-round pick for Ngakoue, who has been solid the past two games after a lackluster debut game. The Vikings will be faced with a decision next March of offering him at least a salary of $14.4 million for 2021 (the minimum his franchise tag will be) or letting him walk.

“They could be between a rock and a hard place with it,” Fitzgerald said.

If the Vikings miss the playoffs, Fitzgerald would expect a number of veterans to be out the door. Placing a second franchise tag on Harris would cost $13.73 million, a highly unlikely prospect. Tackle Riley Reiff, who took a pay cut last month from $5 million to $5.9 million, would need to reduce his $13.95 million cap number to have any chance to stick around next season.

Barr ($15.062 million cap number in 2021) and tight end Kyle Rudolph ($9.45 million) also might not be playing next season for Minnesota under their current salaries.

If the Vikings don’t turn their season around in a hurry, there will be speculation about the future of Cousins, who arrived in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million deal. His base salary of $21 million already is guaranteed for 2021 and his base salary of $35 million for 2022 becomes guaranteed on the third day of the new league year next March.

Cousins has been hampered this season by a shaky offensive like, but he also has made some poor decisions on the field. His passer rating has dropped from a career-high 107.4 in 2019 to 73.8 for the first three games of 2020.

It seems unlikely the Vikings would cut Cousins next March because saving $35 million for 2022 still would leave them with a $41 million cap hit for 2021. But what about a trade?

“I would think next year they would either trade him or they would commit to him for the next two years that he is going to be on the team,” Fitzgerald said. “If somebody is desperate for a quarterback, there might be teams that would be willing to have a guy who’s making $21 million (in 2021) and $35 million (in 2022), which is an average of $28 million.”

Theismann, who got to know Cousins well when the Vikings QB played for Washington from 2012-17, said it’s too early to speculate on his long-term future with Minnesota. But Theismann does acknowledge that, even if Cousins plays much better, the Vikings might not have enough talent for their record to improve dramatically.

“Kirk could go out in the next nine weeks and throw 18 to 20 touchdowns and have three interceptions, and, if they’re struggling up front, you might still not have the success you want,” Theismann said.

Some Vikings fans already have been calling for the team to tank and get in position to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, projected to be the top pick in 2021. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is also expected to be a high selection.

“The worse it gets, the more things could change (for the Vikings),” Bercich said. “If you rip off a bunch of good wins and the offense looks great the rest the year, we maybe don’t make the playoffs, but Cousins, if he finishes the year great, then the odds of (him being gone) are slim to none. If you go 2-14, then I think everything is on the table. … That’s the NFL. You put together a 2-14 season, you’re taking a breath every time you try to enter your security code in the door to get in the building.”