Yannick Ngakoue came to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade just before the start of the season with more than his share of hype. He was going to play opposite star pass rusher Danielle Hunter to create a dynamic duo that would haunt opposing quarterbacks.

That hasn’t exactly happened, as Hunter is still on injured reserve with a reported neck injury, and Ngakoue has been forced to acclimate as best he can without him.

But, good thing for the Vikings, it appears that Ngakoue is finding his groove. After a rough outing against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, Ngakoue has started to pick up his play, recording a strip sack against the Indianapolis Colts and following it up with another against the Tennessee Titans.

His ability to whack the ball out of the quarterback’s hand while playing a full speed, according to co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, is a testament to Ngakoue’s overall feel for the game. Not many players can do what he does.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a guy like that that has such a unique feel when he gets close to the quarterback to find a way to get the ball,” Patterson said. “He’s had two sacks and hasn’t put the quarterback on the ground yet, which is kind of unique.”

More exciting for Patterson is the fact that Ngakoue is doing most of this out of instinct. He is still learning the way the Vikings do things, and when he fully grasps it, Patterson seems confident the production will continue to increase.

“He’s eager to learn,” Patterson said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable with our package. He’s getting more and more comfortable with the things I’ve been working with him on to help improve his game. I just think he’s going to continue to grow, and I’m happy he’s with us.”

Ngakoue, 25, a former Pro Bowl selection, came to the Vikings in an Aug. 31 trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Hunter, it’s still unclear when he’ll be back, and Patterson did very little to provide clarity on the situation.

“You’ve got to talk to (head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman_ about that,” Patterson said. “I’m not involved with that. He’s in my meetings. I coach him up every day. Those are the only parts that I deal with. As for as where he is health wise, that’s a Sugarman deal.”

Dantzler returns

Cameron Dantzler returned to practice Thursday, giving the injury-riddled cornerbacks group a boost heading into Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans. While he was listed as “limited” on the injury report, the fact he practiced in any capacity is a good sign after he missed the previous two games with a rib injury.

On the flip side, Mike Hughes missed another practice with a neck injury. He missed every practice last week, as well as the game against the Titans, and things aren’t looking promising for him playing this week. Kris Boyd also showed up on the injury report. He was limited with a hamstring injury.

Osborn improves

K.J. Osborn was inactive for the first time in his NFL career last week. The rookie receiver was the primary return man against the Packers and Colts before sitting out the game against the Titans.

Special-teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said the decision had less to do with Osborn’s ability as the return man, and more to do with the coaching staff wanting to get different players, like receiver Chad Beebe, involved in the offensive game plan. Beebe was active for the first time this season last week, leaving Osborn as the odd man out for the time being.

“He’s a young rookie, and he’s getting better every week,” Maalouf said. “He’s really good as far as the decision-making goes, and I love how hard he runs.”