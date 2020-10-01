EAGAN, Minn. -- Kirk Cousins said his family was surprised to see him around the house on Wednesday afternoon.

Which makes sense considering the Minnesota Vikings’ 32-year-old quarterback usually spends most of his weekdays at TCO Performance Center in Eagan preparing for the upcoming game.

That wasn’t the case this week as the Vikings closed the team facility after learning that multiple members of the Tennessee Titans tested positive for coronavirus. The two teams played last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That left Vikings players and coaches conducting virtual meetings from the comfort of their own homes for part of this week. They also lost a day of practice in the process.

“It was a little off,” Cousins said. “And when we finished up, there was just a little bit more time because of not hitting the practice field. Just trying to figure out how to best use that time was a different day all around. It was still productive, and fortunately we’re back in the building now.”

Indeed. After rigorous testing returned no positive results, the Vikings reopened the team facility Thursday morning and went about their business in preparation for Sunday’s upcoming game against the Texans in Houston. No excuses.

“Just cover everything in meetings and get on the field throughout the rest of the week and still get all our work in,” Cousins said. “The goal is to get the job done regardless of what the weekly schedule looks like.”

Luckily for the Vikings, they are not strangers to virtual meetings. That was how they communicated for most of the offseason, when TCO Performance Center closed during the early months of the pandemic, so they relied on past experience to make the most of the situation.

“I think we’re trained for it now because we’ve done it so much in the past,” co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. ” It wasn’t that much of an adjustment with the guys because they know how it goes with the virtual meetings and virtual walkthroughs that we’ve had to do. At least we’ve been able to do it in the past. It’s not completely foreign to us.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s been easy. While conducting virtual meetings in the offseason certainly wasn’t a walk in the park, there wasn’t really anything at stake if things happened to go off the rails. That can’t be said now since there is an actual game on the horizon.

“Let’s be honest: It’s been challenging,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. “Just trying to get our work done, trying to get our computers moved, trying to get all our stuff and our preparation ready for the players, it’s been a challenge. It’s just part of the process. I think everybody knew we were going to face some things like this this year. You keep a positive attitude and keep pushing through. Our players are doing a great job of that.”

Still, the mental gymnastics persist when thinking about coronavirus as a whole and how contagious it is. While the Vikings have not returned any positive tests this week, according to athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, they aren’t in the clear quite yet. The incubation period spans close to a week, so there’s still a chance a player or coach could test positive in the coming days.

“You start second-guessing,” special-teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said. “You start wondering, ‘Who did I say hi to in pregame? Where was I? What did I do?’ All of those things.”

If everything goes according to plan, the Vikings (0-3) will play the Texans (0-3) at noon Sunday. This is pretty much a must-win game for both teams.

“I expect it to be like every other NFL game,” Cousins said. “I think everybody feels that desperation. It’s partly what makes the NFL such a great game and such a great product. There will certainly be a desperation on Sunday. I would also say that we felt that last week and the weeks before as well.”