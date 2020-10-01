MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota opened the season against NFC North rival Green Bay, but have faced unfamiliar AFC South opponents since. That trend continues this Sunday, Oct. 4, against the Houston Texans.

No credible news source predicted both Minnesota and Houston would open the season 0-3, but each team has the opportunity to pick up their first win of the year at NRG Stadium. Here's what to watch for in this weekend's matchup:

Short week

After positive COVID-19 results were reported by the Tennessee Titans, the Vikings had to shut down TCO Performance Center and wait for the all-clear from their own team doctors. Tuesday and Wednesday, practice was conducted virtually. Head coach Mike Zimmer vowed to have his team ready to play Sunday, but it remains to be seen the impact losing out on Wednesday walkthroughs has on the Vikings.

Team health

While Minnesota's COVID-19 tests have all come back negative, it's important to note health experts believe the virus has an incubation period of two to seven days, or sometimes longer. Players and staff will continue to receive tests throughout the week, but it's possible late-week positive tests could postpone the game, much like the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game has been.

Team health, part two

In a more traditional football sense, fans should keep tabs on the injury situation of Minnesota's secondary. Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) continued to not practice, while Cameron Dantzler (ribs) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) were limited during Thursday's return to in-person practice.

Holding the line

Minnesota's defense fared better than some expected against Derrick Henry and the Titans, but it is Houston's passing attack the Vikings need to worry about. Deshaun Watson remains an elite dual-threat cornerback, and Minnesota's struggles to contain the passing game has been well documented this year. Will the Vikings be able to contain Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks? Will the pass rush, with just four sacks in the first three games, be able to make Watson uncomfortable?

Minimizing mistakes

Minnesota has given up 16 points off of turnovers, and Kirk Cousins is tied for the league lead with six interceptions. Beyond giving up points, turnovers have killed Minnesota's momentum in each game. Finding a way to keep the offense on the field and sustain drives will be critical if the Vikings want to get in the win column.