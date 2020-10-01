While the Vikings lost a day of practice this week after closing TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Tuesday and Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns, Zimmer vowed to have the team prepared for Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston, assuming it goes on as scheduled.

That’s the NFL’s plan right now, and the Vikings are doing everything in their power to make the most of the suddenly condensed practice schedule.

“We are going to try and get in everything that we normally get in,” Zimmer said. “We had to push back our days a little bit with some of the testing we have to do now. We had basically all day to meet with the players (on Wednesday) and had quite a bit of meeting time. We will have a little less meeting time, and a little more practice and walk-through time in the next couple days.”

All of this came into play this week when the Tennessee Titans announced that multiple players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus after playing the Vikings last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (The Titans won 31-30.)

That forced the Vikings to take the necessary precautions despite the fact they still haven’t returned any positives tests. They immediately shut down the team facility on Tuesday, kept it closed on Wednesday, and plan to reopen on Thursday barring an outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Texans remained status quo at their team facility in preparation for Sunday’s game. Asked whether he thought it was fair that his team got an extra day of practice, Texans coach Bill O’Brien deferred to the NFL, adding, “We have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to get ready to play.”

As for Zimmer, while he might not be happy about it, he understands that’s just the way it is. He referenced how the NFL has handled situations like a team having to move locations due to a hurricanes and other natural disaster.

“The (affected) team had to figure out a way to survive and move forward,” Zimmer said. That’s kind of the precedent that they set.”

Luckily for the Vikings, they hosted virtual meetings in the spring, and that helped them be ready for something like this. They were able to communicate via Zoom, and watch film on their iPads, all from the comfort of their own homes.

“That wasn’t too bad, honestly,” Zimmer said. “If we weren’t able to do it in the spring, it would have been a lot more hectic than it was.”

If the Vikings do end up playing Sunday’s game, Zimmer said that would be a good sign for the NFL moving forward.

“This happened, unfortunately, to us, not because of us,” Zimmer said. “It is what it is. We have to deal with it. They told us all along there was going to be positive tests and so on and so forth as we go throughout the season. For us to be able to get through — hopefully we get through this week — and play the game kind of shows we can get through it.”