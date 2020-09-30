The NFL announced Wednesday, Sept. 30, that the Pittsburgh at Tennessee game will be moved from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday, but the Minnesota Vikings’ game at Houston remains scheduled to be played on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Titans reported that three players and five team personnel tested positive for coronavirus. Because Tennessee played at Minnesota last Sunday, the Vikings shut down their practice facility for Tuesday and Wednesday, as did the Titans in Nashville.

Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said Wednesday that no Vikings players have tested positive since the game against the Titans. He and general manager Rick Spielman expect the TCO Performance Center in Eagan to reopen on Thursday and for the Vikings to return to practice that day. The team was not scheduled to practice Tuesday and cancelled its workout on Wednesday.

Players, coaches and staff members are being tested daily with the exception of on Sunday mornings before games. The Titans on Wednesday reported one additional player having tested positive.

Although the Vikings have reported no positive results this week, Sugarman said tests can come back positive up to two weeks from when an individual has been exposed. Testing will continue and Sugarman said there will be “enhanced protocols” in place when the TCO Performance Center reopens.

After the facility was closed Tuesday, Spielman said coaches were able to put the game plan for Sunday together working at home. Although the team has missed a practice, Spielman is confident the Vikings can overcome that.

“(Head coach Mike Zimmer) did a great job talking to the team in a team meeting (Wednesday) morning that there’s no excuses,” Spielman said. “And I know with Coach Zimmer’s leadership, with this entire coaching staff and the type of guys we have in the locker room, that we will be prepared and ready to go to play Sunday down in Houston.”

Both teams are 0-3 and in desperate need of a victory at NRG Stadium. And the Vikings are in line to enter the game having faced distractions during the week.

“It’s what we’re dealing with,’’ Spielman said. “You don’t have a choice, but I also know there’s no excuses. The players know what we have to do to get ready, the coaches know what we have to do to get ready.’’

Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich, a former Vikings player and assistant coach, said Tuesday the fair thing for the NFL to do would have been to also Houston’s practice facility on Wednesday.

Titans coach Bill O’Brien said it’s a “fair question” but declined to say if the Texans gain any advantage by not having the distractions this week that the Vikings have had.

“I’m just going with what we’ve been told, which is to get ready to play,’’ O’Brien said.

Spielman said he has spoken with NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent and others in the league. He pointed to the NFL having a history of dealing with natural disasters, such as wildfires and hurricanes, and that teams “miss a day or two” and still play on Sunday.

“We can get a full day’s practice (Thursday), Friday, a knocked-down version of a Friday practice potentially on Saturday before we get on the plane,’’ Spielman said.

All of that could be dependent on positive tests not surfacing later this week on the Vikings.

“The CDC (Center for Disease Control) website will tell you that symptoms appear anywhere from day two to day 14 as well as a positive test,’’ Sugarman said. “It seems like the sweet spot for a positive is between days three and five. So Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday are critical days for us. And we’ll see what happens and we’ll also have an eye on the Titans as well.”

The Titans on Tuesday placed nose tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice-squad tight end Tommy Hudson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In Tennessee’s 31-30 win, Jones played 45 defensive and six special-teams snaps and Brinkley played 10 on special teams. The latest player to test positive for the Titans has not been identified.

Sugarman said the CDC describes direct contact as being 15 minutes or more, moderate contact as being roughly 10 minutes and low-risk contact as five minutes. Sugarman said the Vikings had some “moderate-risk contacts that happened pre-game, post-game,’’ but noted that an average football play lasts six seconds.

“There really are no documented cases of exposure through sport in our country yet,’’ Sugarman said. “Sports are considered a low-risk activity. Now, football, being that it’s a contact sport, is certainly probably at the highest risk of all sports.’’

When Vikings players, coaches and staff members return to the TCO Performance Center, Sugarman said testing will be ramped up.

“We will have everyone do not only the (standard coronavirus) test … but also a (point-of-care nasal) test before they enter the building,’’ he said. “It takes about 20 minutes to get the answer. … (There will be) enhanced health screenings, enhanced temperature checks.’’

Sugarman said that even if the Vikings were to have one or two positive tests he does not believe that would keep the facility from being reopened on Thursday.

“We’re not going to make it through the whole season and not have some outbreaks (in the NFL), and my guess is this isn’t going to be the last time that happens,’’ Sugarman said. “Hopefully, it is for the Vikings.’’

The Vikings on Aug. 23 had 12 false test positives, and eight players, one coach and three staff members had to miss a training-camp practice before returning the next day. Spielman said that served as a “dry run” that helped the team prepare for the current situation.