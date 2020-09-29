The Minnesota Golden Gophers football team isn’t scheduled to play its first game for another 25 days, but that’s not stopping Minnesota from being named in some early bowl projections.

And why not? With all 10 FBS conferences now planning to play at some point this fall — and some having already started — the NCAA has recommended waiving bowl eligibility requirements for 2020 given teams’ shortened schedules.

So before Minnesota even kicks off against No. 23 Michigan on Oct. 24 at TCF Bank Stadium, here’s where some prognosticators have Minnesota penciled in:

The first one doesn’t roll off the tongue but can you say, “Duke’s Mayo Bowl”? The game formerly known as the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., is where The Athletic and College Football News have Minnesota headed to play the home-state North Carolina Tar Heels.

CBSsports.com has the Gophers going to the Music City Bowl and playing Texas A&M in Nashville, Tenn.

247sports.com has Minnesota off to the Gator Bowl against Tennessee in Jacksonville, Fla.

USA Today has pegged the Gophers for a repeat visit to the Outback Bowl against Texas A&M, but that is unlikely given their appearance in Tampa last season. The bowl hasn’t had consecutive appearances for a program since Ohio State in 2001-02.

ESPN and the Sporting News have yet to put together a full list of bowl projections.

Voters erode

With the Big Ten scheduled to play, the Gophers and other conference teams were eligible to be ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since preseason on Sunday.

Minnesota was No. 19 in the preseason ranking with 451 votes in the preseason poll in late August, but were unranked with 110 votes this week.

Every ranked Big Ten team had less support a month later, but none less than the Gophers.

No. 6 Ohio State maintained 77 percent of its vote total, followed by No. 10 Penn State (73 percent), No. 19 Wisconsin (61) and No. 23 Michigan (45).

Minnesota maintained only 24 percent of its votes.

Seven named

The Gophers had seven players named to Pro Football Focus’ preseason all-Big Ten team. First team: receiver Rashod Bateman; second team: quarterback Tanner Morgan, running back Mo Ibrahim and cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Coney Durr; third team: defensive end Boye Mafe; honorable mention: center John Michael Schmitz.