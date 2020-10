The rankings are in for the Minnesota Vikings lowlights.

Now, let's turn to something a bit more exciting.

We're asking our readers to rank the team's top 10 highlights from this list of 17, which again, were compiled by our experienced sportswriters throughout Forum Communications Co.

Press the "Done" button at bottom to submit.

Voting will last two weeks until Oct. 15.

We’ll unveil the top 10 in each category later this season.