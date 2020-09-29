EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday suspended in-person team activities after the Tennessee Titans had three new players and five new staff members test positive for coronavirus. The teams played on Sunday, with the Titans winning 31-30.

After the positive tests on the Titans came back Tuesday morning, the NFL put out a statement announcing that both teams had suspended in-person team activities. The Vikings did not report any new positive tests Tuesday morning but they closed the TCO Performance Center.

Vikings players were scheduled to be off from practice Tuesday but have been scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday. It is uncertain now if that workout will take place. The Vikings play at Houston on Sunday.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the (NFL Players Association), including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the statement read. “All decisions will be made with healthy and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”