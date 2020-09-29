MINNEAPOLIS -- Seven years ago, the Vikings also started 0-3. Three players are still around from that ugly season.

Leslie Frazier was the coach in 2013, and was fired after the season. Still with the team are tight end Kyle Rudolph, safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen, who was on the practice squad in 2013.

The Vikings won their fourth game that season but never really recovered from the 0-3 start and finished 5-10-1. With Minnesota again 0-3, Thielen was asked Monday if any lessons were learned from 2013 that he and the two other holdovers can impart.

“It’s a completely different team than then, but, yeah, there’s definitely things you can take from that,’’ he said. “Are you going to have guys that shut down, are you going to have guys that point fingers or are you going to have guys that come to work and grind and try to work on themselves? I think that’s the best thing we can take from that.’’

The Vikings are 0-3 for the sixth time in their 60-year history, the others being 1962, 1967, 2002 and 2011 in addition to 2013. If they lose Sunday at Houston (0-3), they will join the 1962, 1967, 2002 and 2011 teams as the only ones to start 0-4. The worst start in team history belongs to the 1962 unit at 0-5.

Mike Zimmer took over in 2014 after Frazier was fired. So what has Zimmer’s message been to his players, many of them young guys who aren’t used to bad starts at any level?

“Keep fighting,’’ Zimmer said. “Everybody’s got to continue to grind and keep doing their thing. I’m not really used to losing either. That’s a good thing.’’

Thielen said the Vikings have to “stay positive” and “keep bringing the energy.’’

Safety Anthony Harris said at least the Vikings made some strides in Sunday’s 31-30 loss to Tennessee. After defeats of 43-34 to Green Bay and 28-11 at Indianapolis to start the season, Minnesota led 24-12 in the third quarter before the Titans stormed back to win.

“We played with a lot more intensity this week, put ourselves in a position to win, but now we just have to figure out how to close and finish people off when we get a chance,’’ Harris said.

Zimmer's clarification

After Sunday’s loss, Zimmer called the Vikings’ last drive both a “complete disaster” and “chaos.’’ After watching the film, he prefers the former description.

“I think it was more of a disaster than chaos,’’ Zimmer said Monday. “I mean, guys knew what they were doing.’’

Trailing 31-30, the Vikings took over at their 25 with 1:44 left, and then advanced to the 40 on a roughing-the-passer call. After that, quarterback Kirk Cousins, under heavy pressure, threw an incompletion, center Garrett Bradbury had a wayward snap that led to a loss of 14 yards, Cousins threw another incompletion while under pressure and then threw an interception on a desperate long pass on fourth-and-24.

“(Cousins) had a lot of people in his face at that time, so it was hard to get the ball down the field,’’ Zimmer said.

On the desperation heave, Thielen almost made a miraculous catch. He looked to have the ball before it was knocked out by Kevin Byard and intercepted by Amani Hooker, a Minneapolis native.

“I think it was pretty close, but close doesn’t do you much good in this league,’’ Thielen said.

Smith to appeal fine

Tight end Irv Smith said he will appeal the NFL fine of $7,752 he got for an illegal block against the Colts.

Although the play-by-play of the game dubbed it an “illegal crackback block,’’ Smith said that wasn’t accurate.

“It was a cut block,’ he said. “We practice a lot of that and in the slot I’ve never really had to do any cut blocking so once I cut in the slot, I wasn’t too aware of that fact that I couldn’t. I didn’t intentionally try to hurt anybody.’’

Smith has three penalties this season, including one against the Titans for an illegal block above the waist.

“I can’t be making those penalties,’’ he said. “It’s something I’m going to work on.’’

Smith, who set a Vikings rookie tight end record last season with 36 catches, has played a lesser role so far this season in the offense. He has just two receptions for 14 yards.

“Whatever my role is, I’m going to embrace it and help this team win,’’ he said.

Briefly