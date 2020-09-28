The 102 points the Vikings have given up in their first three games is the most in their 60-year history; so are the 1,320 yards they have allowed in losses to Green Bay, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

Of course, Mike Zimmer is irked by this. The Vikings head coach has made his mark by putting together dominant defenses, and as recently as 2017 Minnesota was No. 1 in the NFL in both scoring and total defense.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating,” Zimmer said Monday. “We’ve got some young guys and they’re learning. We’re going through some growing pains and they’ll continue to get better.”

Zimmer said he saw signs of progress on Sunday, even though the Vikings lost to the Titans, 31-30, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings stiffened at times in the red zone but didn’t deliver when they really needed stops late. The Titans came back from a 24-12 deficit midway through the third quarter to outscore Minnesota 19-6 the rest of the way.

The Vikings allowed 444 yards, which has been roughly their average. They’re giving up 440 yards a game, 30th among 32 NFL teams in total defense. Their 34 points a game ranks No. 31 in scoring defense.

In Zimmer’s first six seasons as coach, the Vikings finished the season ranked in the top six in scoring defense four times, and in the top four in total defense three times. Last offseason, however, the team elected to get younger on defense and trim their payroll. Stalwarts who did not return were defensive linemen Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph, and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.

“It can obviously be frustrating when things aren’t progressing as fast as you’d like,” said safety Anthony Harris, in his sixth Vikings season. “But you have to go back and take a look at things and see where you are and how you’re doing and keep improving.”

Injuries also have hurt Minnesota. Defensive end Danielle Hunter has missed the first three games while on injured reserve. Linebacker Anthony Barr (shoulder) was lost for the season in the second game. Among cornerbacks, Cameron Dantzler (rib) has missed the past two games, and Michael Hughes (neck) sat out against the Titans.

The cornerbacks used Sunday were rookie Jeff Gladney, second-year player Kris Boyd and third-year player Holton Hill. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 23 of 37 passes for 321 yards, and completed three passes of 38 yards or more.

“The DBs have all improved,” Zimmer said. “They’ve still got work to do before we can get to where we want to be, but they’re all improving. And, again, not having preseason (due to the coronvirus pandemic) with a young secondary, that’s always difficult.”

Out of 104 cornerbacks ranked by Pro Football Focus, Dantzler is No. 54, Hughes No. 70, Gladney No. 90 and Hill No. 99. Interestingly, the top-ranked cornerback is Rhodes, who had slipped in his last two seasons in Minnesota after being all-pro in 2017. He declined to take a pay cut and signed with the Colts when the Vikings released him.

The Vikings still have veterans at safety in Harris and Harrison Smith. With so many young players on defense, Harris has been taking more of a leadership role. He said he asked Zimmer permission to speak to the team and did so last Saturday night.

“I think you continue to talk to them, letting them know what you see on the field, being honest with them, being open, but demanding more,” Harris said.

The losses of Griffen and Joseph, and Hunter’s undisclosed injury, have made them younger on the line, as well, one reason they’ve given up 147.7 rushing yards a game and only have three sacks this season.

Next up for the Vikings is Sunday’s game at Houston (0-3), and at least history is on their side. They’re 4-0 against Houston since the Texans entered the NFL in 2002.