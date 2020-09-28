Thumbs up

Justin Jefferson: After a coming out party like he had against the Titans, I'm completely bewildered why Jefferson started the season behind Bisi Johnson on the wide receiver depth chart. Maybe letting him dip his toes in the pro football water before diving in led to his 175-yard performance on Sunday. But beyond his physical ability, the 21-year-old showed the moment wasn't too big for him, making the smart, heads-up plays expected of a starting wideout. If I were Mike Zimmer, I'd pray for more of the same against Houston every night before bed. — Robb Jeffries

Kirk Cousins: The Vikings’ quarterback didn’t have a flashy stat line — he was just 16-for-27 for 251 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. But he found a rhythm with Jefferson and he completed passes to six different players in the game. Sure, the final possession of the game was a catastrophe, but it’s not Cousins’ fault that the Titans were getting pressure while using a three-man defensive front. Cousins didn’t play well in seven of the first eight quarters of the season, but Sunday his offensive line did him no favors while he was playing well. — Jason Feldman

Thumbs down

Zimmer: When a team puts up 30 points at home, but its defense allows 31, that might not be the time to pick a fight with the offense. Zimmer should turn that finger around at himself. His excuses for his defense are wearing thin. Yes, the defense is young and inexperienced, but it has also allowed 102 points and an average of 440 yards through three games. And while we’re at it, could the guy the Vikings used a second-round draft pick on get on the field, please? He can’t be worse than the turnstiles they’re lining up at the offensive guard spots.. — Feldman

Cousins: Due respect to Jason, and his point about the offensive line struggles is valid, but when you get paid $30 million per year, you're expected to perform in the clutch. Cousins looked perfectly fine throughout the game with that same offensive line — except for that atrocious final Vikings possession. His body language was that of a skittish backup when facing that late rush, not someone who you're counting on in crunch time. I argue some of that money would have been better spent on solidifying the offensive line, but ultimately the failure late in Sunday's game lies with the franchise quarterback. — Jeffries